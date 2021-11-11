Former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio is banned from advertising sexual harassment book on Facebook

Karen Hinton has written a book about the sexual harassment she suffered from former Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio because the title contains the word penis.

Hinton has drawn attention to Facebook pages dedicated to the Vagina Monologues, yet the platform is banning her book.

The book blurb:

“At the center of Hinton’s incredible rise to the pinnacle of success was an undercurrent of men behaving badly. The role that ‘penis politics’ played in Hinton’s life began in childhood with a male school employee who demanded sexual favors from her female classmates — and extended throughout her life as she bore witness to the struggles that she and her friends and colleagues have undergone to deal with sexual abuse, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.”

The book is called “Penis Politics” and will be released soon.

The ads were blocked on the social media platform due to the word penis. The book is about harassment, not sex, so Hinton feels it should not be banned.

A spokesperson for Facebook said that ads were not banned due to the word, but that the advertiser is required to complete the political ad authorization process.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Millions of people are benefitting from the latest round of stimulus checks being sent out as part of the Golden ... MORE

Sometimes people end up with bad credit, and even though they’re working to fix it, it takes time. In that ... MORE

Many people that receive those automated calls through their home or cell phones usually just hang up and block them ... MORE

Staff shortages are happening everywhere, but the fast food sector of the hospitality industry has places like Wendy’s and McDonald’s ...