Make Drunk Cool Again

By Dylan Green
 6 days ago
It’s one thing to be a prolific rapper in 2021, but Rxk Nephew attempts to reskin himself with every release. None of the nearly dozen projects the Rochester rapper has dropped this year sound the same, and he clearly relishes laying his non-sequitur raps over as many regional styles as possible....

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
Things Take Time, Take Time

When Courtney Barnett takes a solo in the last half of “Turning Green,” it evokes the two-note grubbiness of guitarist Pete Shelley’s work on the Buzzcocks’ “Boredom.” Barnett’s songs depend on moments when she trusts her instrument to become more than an extension of herself: Her guitar work functions as a pungent second voice, more demonstrative than the Daria-style talk-sing in which she’s most comfortable. Things Take Time, Take Time doesn’t have enough of these moments. Wedded to the percussion-and-singer-plus-accompanist format, Barnett sounds marooned. It’s her least interesting album.
Garbology

A little less than halfway through Aesop Rock’s new album, Garbology, he places himself in a scene: He’s imagining himself casing his own house when a neighbor catches him; the two share a mundane exchange (“You OK, dude?” “Yeah—you OK?”). It’s Beckettian: The banality, as always, is the point. Fourteen...
New Juice WRLD Song Released: Listen

A new Juice WRLD song has been released. It’s called “ ,” and it follows the announcement of his forthcoming posthumous LP Fighting Demons. Hear it below. Fighting Demons will arrive December 10 via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. It will mark the second posthumous record from the Chicago rapper, following last year’s Legends Never Die. Scroll down for a trailer for the new album.
Listen to YL’s “Choke No Joke”: The Ones

This year, YL used his mixtapes to branch out, putting a twist on his day in the life raps on It Never Entered My Mind and Adaptation. On these releases, the Chelsea, Manhattan MC debuted a breathless delivery that was a jump from the laidback flow he had become comfortable with. His latest tape, Soda Club, goes further, dropping the smoky loops of his previous work for pounding drum-led instrumentals by an all-star team of New York and New Jersey underground staples. A highlight from the tape, “Choke No Joke,” embraces these new changes and is better for it. Produced by Subjxct 5 and Roper Williams, the beat consists of thudding drums laid over a soothing vocal sample, and YL breezes through with flexes interrupted by random pop culture name drops: Cousin Skeeter, Anita Baker, Kermit the Frog. Changing up one’s style can lead to shaky results, but sometimes, taking a few swings pays off.
An Evening With Silk Sonic

After fiddling with the R&B of the 1980s and ’90s to great commercial success on 2016’s 24K Magic, Bruno Mars has assigned himself a more challenging project: Silk Sonic, a fidelity-obsessed act in which he and onetime tourmate Anderson .Paak, recreate the rhythm and blues of the ’70s. The duo sought out particular drum skins to better replicate the sounds of the studio during the heyday of Gamble and Huff, when those songwriter-producers polished soul music to an extravagant sheen. With period-specific instrumentation in place, the exuberant pop hitmaker and the acclaimed rapper-singer-drummer with underground cachet recorded as their ancestors did, with just one or two mics for the entire room of musicians. As a gesture of commitment, Paak got his chest tattooed with portraits of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, and Prince. They even enlisted Bootsy Collins to host their lean game of musical I Spy: “Fellas, I hope you got something in your cup,” the beloved bassist from Parliament-Funkadelic announces on the intro. Trap drums freshened up 24K Magic but there’s nothing comparable on An Evening With Silk Sonic, a loving yet slight act of nerd-dom.
A Way Forward

As of last year’s Introduction, Presence, the Jersey-to-Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language seemed engineered for a certain type of indie fan. Singer Ian Devaney sounded uncannily comfortable in a familiar register of pure melancholy, murmuring self-indulgent sweet nothings with the brassy ice of the best New Romantics: Start with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, add one part Robert Smith, two parts Depeche Mode, stir in Kraftwerk-flavored sprinkles. On their latest album, A Way Forward, Nation of Language start to shed some of the trappings of synth-pop comfort food, foregrounding their melodic elasticity and narrative charm to explore a broader emotional palette than the formal polish of their debut.
Slave to the Scalpel

There’s nothing subtle about 200 Stab Wounds. The Cleveland quartet plays death metal with all the nuance of a power drill to the temple—an experience they describe in detail on “Drilling Your Head,” the lead single from their debut, Slave to the Scalpel. Alongside their Maggot Stomp labelmates Sanguisugabogg and Inoculation, 200 Stab Wounds are helping to establish Ohio as a new headquarters for brutal, bludgeoning death metal. Slave to the Scalpel demonstrates the band’s outstanding command over the core elements of the sound. The album rumbles by in a concise 28 minutes, only relenting in its barrage of knuckle-dragging riffs and pummeling drums to deploy the occasional gross-out sample or chintzy keyboard melody. It also suggests that the band has room to grow.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
