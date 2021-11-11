CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pluperfect Mind

By Emma Madden
 6 days ago
When undergoing gender transition, one may develop an alternative relationship to time. With long waiting lists and a multitude of setbacks, the patient can feel they’re dangling between an imagined, increasingly abstract future and a past that no longer belongs to them. Waiting to inhabit a body that finally feels like...

Things Take Time, Take Time

When Courtney Barnett takes a solo in the last half of “Turning Green,” it evokes the two-note grubbiness of guitarist Pete Shelley’s work on the Buzzcocks’ “Boredom.” Barnett’s songs depend on moments when she trusts her instrument to become more than an extension of herself: Her guitar work functions as a pungent second voice, more demonstrative than the Daria-style talk-sing in which she’s most comfortable. Things Take Time, Take Time doesn’t have enough of these moments. Wedded to the percussion-and-singer-plus-accompanist format, Barnett sounds marooned. It’s her least interesting album.
MUSIC
Garbology

A little less than halfway through Aesop Rock’s new album, Garbology, he places himself in a scene: He’s imagining himself casing his own house when a neighbor catches him; the two share a mundane exchange (“You OK, dude?” “Yeah—you OK?”). It’s Beckettian: The banality, as always, is the point. Fourteen...
Engine of Hell

Emma Ruth Rundle lives on a gloomy planet. Drop a needle on one of her records and imagine her shuffling down an otherwise sunny street beneath her own personal raincloud, shivering in an oversized trench coat. The clouds gather as you listen, and before long, darkness has fallen. Follow her voice through the night into a sprawling cemetery where a new monster lurks behind each tombstone: a black dog here, a medusa there, a nightmarish whisper-scream further down the row.
In Virus Times EP

Lee Ranaldo has always shared similarities with George Harrison. Both guitarists contributed only a handful of songs per album and became the underdog favorite of a beloved band while people split their votes between the two more visible leads. Of the three Sonic Youth songwriters, Ranaldo was always the most indebted to classic rock, and his solo records thus far have looked backwards to his Beatles and Grateful Dead favorites. His brief new EP, In Virus Times, is a departure from this trend. It is a completely unadorned and ruminative listen whose title tells you all you need to know about the context.
Listen to YL’s “Choke No Joke”: The Ones

This year, YL used his mixtapes to branch out, putting a twist on his day in the life raps on It Never Entered My Mind and Adaptation. On these releases, the Chelsea, Manhattan MC debuted a breathless delivery that was a jump from the laidback flow he had become comfortable with. His latest tape, Soda Club, goes further, dropping the smoky loops of his previous work for pounding drum-led instrumentals by an all-star team of New York and New Jersey underground staples. A highlight from the tape, “Choke No Joke,” embraces these new changes and is better for it. Produced by Subjxct 5 and Roper Williams, the beat consists of thudding drums laid over a soothing vocal sample, and YL breezes through with flexes interrupted by random pop culture name drops: Cousin Skeeter, Anita Baker, Kermit the Frog. Changing up one’s style can lead to shaky results, but sometimes, taking a few swings pays off.
A Way Forward

As of last year’s Introduction, Presence, the Jersey-to-Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language seemed engineered for a certain type of indie fan. Singer Ian Devaney sounded uncannily comfortable in a familiar register of pure melancholy, murmuring self-indulgent sweet nothings with the brassy ice of the best New Romantics: Start with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, add one part Robert Smith, two parts Depeche Mode, stir in Kraftwerk-flavored sprinkles. On their latest album, A Way Forward, Nation of Language start to shed some of the trappings of synth-pop comfort food, foregrounding their melodic elasticity and narrative charm to explore a broader emotional palette than the formal polish of their debut.
Doran

F-150s and Fox News, Christians and country music, ammunition and American flags: These are defining symbols of modern life in the rural United States, a landscape often assumed to be so stubborn and insular that liberal pundits write it off as a lost cause. That stereotype overlooks not only an incoming tide of militantly progressive country folks but also the sort of longstanding wonder that can emerge from life outside of the city. This is the ever-weird America that fascinated Harry Smith and the Lomax lineage, after all, a place so attuned to the skies and the seasons, and so isolated from trends, that it can produce an esoteric entertainment that feels worlds apart from its city kin. Its so-called “outsider art” transmogrifies life’s joys and impositions into something transcendent.
Listen to Aflacko’s “Main Hoe”: The Ones

Aflacko probably wouldn’t admit that “Main Hoe” is a love song, even though it is. The Oakland crooner is adamant that he’s a cold-hearted player, yet his woozy vocals and melodies sound lovelorn. So even when he sings, “She think she got me in my feelings/Whole time I was chilling,” over a Bay Area style instrumental heavy on fingersnaps and percussion (which sounds like someone slamming a school locker door repeatedly), I don’t quite believe him. He’s just built up a wall to save himself from the unpredictability of catching feelings.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
Silk Degrees

Whoever you are, wherever you are, as you read this sentence, a used vinyl copy of Silk Degrees is sitting in the closest record store to you. It is not in great condition, and it is not expensive, and it was first owned by someone at a time when a lot of people owned vinyl records—and a lot of those people owned Silk Degrees. There are certain albums that go down so smoothly—inhaling the busy sounds of pop radio and exhaling their own cool, irresistible blend—that they seem to open a permanent slot in the greater public consciousness, sailing like a ship into a harbor in the clouds. Some albums belong to everybody.
“Jupiter”

Drive too fast down one stretch of West Texas highway and it’s easy to miss Prada Marfa, the famed inert luxury storefront erected by Elmgreen & Dragset in 2005. The remote outpost—technically closest to the nearby town of Valentine—has become a landmark and photo op for travelers on their way to the tacitly moneyed creative enclave of Marfa. As a thematic anchor to Jenny Hval’s “Jupiter,” however, the installation carries a different strain of emotional resonance.
FKA twigs Releasing New Song “Measure of a Man” Next Week

FKA twigs is releasing a new song featuring West London rapper Central Cee. The single, “Measure of a Man,” is out November 18, and it’ll be featured in the new movie The King’s Man. According to a press release, “Measure of a Man” is written by Jamie Hartman, John Hill, Amanda Ghost, Dominic Lewis, Jane Goldman, and the film’s director Matthew Vaughn.
Slave to the Scalpel

There’s nothing subtle about 200 Stab Wounds. The Cleveland quartet plays death metal with all the nuance of a power drill to the temple—an experience they describe in detail on “Drilling Your Head,” the lead single from their debut, Slave to the Scalpel. Alongside their Maggot Stomp labelmates Sanguisugabogg and Inoculation, 200 Stab Wounds are helping to establish Ohio as a new headquarters for brutal, bludgeoning death metal. Slave to the Scalpel demonstrates the band’s outstanding command over the core elements of the sound. The album rumbles by in a concise 28 minutes, only relenting in its barrage of knuckle-dragging riffs and pummeling drums to deploy the occasional gross-out sample or chintzy keyboard melody. It also suggests that the band has room to grow.
Mind the Vibez: Explore Curiosity

In this episode of Mind the Vibez, host Liam Zielony leads a mediation on curiosity and explains how it can enrich life and mediation practice. Subscribe to the Amherst Wired Network here: Spotify. Produced by: Emilee Klein. Edited by: Emilee Klein. Music by: Lee Rosevere.
Let’s Eat Grandma

While Let’s Eat Grandma are better known for kaleidoscopic synth-pop, the title track from their upcoming album is a pared-down, downtempo ballad that acknowledges the gradual dissolution of a friendship. Written by Jenny Hollingworth, “Two Ribbons” is a letter of sorts to her close friend and bandmate, Rosa Walton, focused on the growing distance between them and the love that keeps them entwined “like two ribbons still woven.” Over gentle, acoustic instrumentation, Hollingworth’s angelic tone carries a heart-rending weariness. There’s no begging, no bartering: It’s just a wan acceptance of a solitude that seems to loom ever closer.
How Justine Bateman Visualized Anxiety in ‘Violet’

The new feature “Violet” opens with a horrifying montage, something that wouldn’t seem out of place in an arthouse horror flick, though the film that follows is a domestic drama. “Family Ties” actress Justine Bateman made her feature directing debut on the film, now available on demand. Bateman brought on video artist and DJ Mike Relm to design the montage after drawing inspiration from Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona,” realizing that the 1966 film had provided a useful guide to immersing an audience in anxiety and commenting on shame. “I kept saying the most important character in this film is the viewer. And I...
