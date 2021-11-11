Pluperfect Mind

This year, YL used his mixtapes to branch out, putting a twist on his day in the life raps on It Never Entered My Mind and Adaptation. On these releases, the Chelsea, Manhattan MC debuted a breathless delivery that was a jump from the laidback flow he had become comfortable with. His latest tape, Soda Club, goes further, dropping the smoky loops of his previous work for pounding drum-led instrumentals by an all-star team of New York and New Jersey underground staples. A highlight from the tape, “Choke No Joke,” embraces these new changes and is better for it. Produced by Subjxct 5 and Roper Williams, the beat consists of thudding drums laid over a soothing vocal sample, and YL breezes through with flexes interrupted by random pop culture name drops: Cousin Skeeter, Anita Baker, Kermit the Frog. Changing up one’s style can lead to shaky results, but sometimes, taking a few swings pays off.

