A time to honor all veterans

Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “war to end all war,” or the “Great War” as it was known to others, ended officially on June 28, 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles....

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Related
julesburgadvocate.com

November 11 – Paying tribute to all American Veterans – In Honor and Memory

Marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France, the cessation of hostilities on Western Front of World War I took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. A year later, President Woodrow Will proclaimed that November 11th would be called Armistice Day in the United States. Later, in 1938 Armistice Day became a national federal holiday, a day dedicated to world peace and held in honor of the veterans of World War I.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, CO
spacecoastdaily.com

HISTORY VIDEO: Veterans Day Honors All Those Who Fought For America

ABOVE VIDEO: A look at the history of the holiday honoring those who fought for America, both living and dead. (HISTORY video) World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France.
FESTIVAL
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Honor all veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, who were shunned for years

On Veterans Day, we will honor with gratitude all those who served in our country’s military. And rightfully so. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first American troops sent to Vietnam, which turned into one of the most unpopular wars in U.S. history, sharply dividing the country. Those of us who served in that war did not come home to a grateful nation with the prestige accorded veterans today. We were ignored, shunned and even blamed for a war considered by many an unwinnable disaster, even though we were simply serving our country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Woodrow Wilson
thesangerscene.com

11th annual Sanger Veterans Parade honors all branches of service

By Cheryl Senn Members of the community lined the downtown streets for a chance to participate in the 11th Annual Sanger Veterans Parade. The parade had more than 40 entries. Prior to the beginning of the parade, Opening Ceremonies took place. The annual smudging ceremony was performed by the Native American Veterans Association. There was…
SANGER, CA
senate.gov

Ernst: Today and every day, let’s continue to honor our veterans for all they’ve given to this country.

RED OAK, Iowa—Today, on Veterans Day, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran who served in the armed forces for over 23 years, recognized the selfless sacrifice of the Iowans and Americans who have fought for the United States in uniform. In a video dedicated to veterans, Ernst underscored her pledge to never forget the servicemembers who fought in Afghanistan for the last 20 years, highlighting her bipartisan effort to create a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in honor of all those who served in America’s longest war.
WASHINGTON, DC
KGET 17

Honor veterans all November-long with events at Bakersfield College

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jenny Frank, Manager of Veterans Services and Programs at Bakersfield College, about the upcoming events that are aimed to support veterans. November events include:. Peace and Military Service Wednesday, Nov. 10th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. via Zoom. 30 Unit Coining and Fall...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Gettysburg Times

Civil War church service on battlefield

The Lomas Center, 50 Mayor Alley, Gettysburg, will offer “A Civil War Divine Service” Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., to coincide with the annual Remembrance Day activities that weekend commemorating the 158th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863. The free one-hour re-enactment of a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Communities in Santa Cruz County take time to honor veterans

Live Oak Elementary School employee Javier Camacho, whose son is a military veteran, raises the American Flag and the California State Flag on Wednesday during a ceremony honoring veterans. U.S. Air Force veteran, and Live Oak Elementary parent, Ryan Hoffman organized the ceremony and holds the state flag at far left. Hoffman, whose 1970’s Army veteran father, Ted, also attended the event on Wednesday, hopes to create a community space near the flagpole for families to enjoy that would also honor veterans with a mural or a plaque. On Wednesday he said, “Veterans Day honors the noble traits of our American uniformed services, such as integrity, selfless service and personal courage. Americans are facing great challenges from a changing climate, global pandemic, and deep political divisions. This Veterans Day, lets pay respect to the past and commit to the adaptability and resilience modeled by our military that will be required in our future.” Veteran’s Day is celebrated nationally on Thursday and includes local commemorations including the annual parade down Main Street in Watsonville followed by a ceremony honoring veterans at the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts. Avenue of Flags are also traditionally raised at several Santa Cruz County cemeteries. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gettysburg Times

Vietnam vet encourages Fairfield students

Andrew Ditty doesn’t want his Fairfield Middle School students to learn history only from textbooks. On Wednesday, the eve of Veterans’ Day, Ditty invited his former middle school principal to talk about the Vietnam War era in American history. Dr. Keith “Jake” Boyer is a retired educator who has taught...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Times

Supporting veterans and safety

As more and more of us come back out of our homes, we once again address concerns we shared before the pandemic. One of them is a special concern for our veterans, who are at a higher risk for suicide than other professions. In the VA, programs are being worked out to help prevent veteran suicides, which currently occur at a rate of 32 per 100,000, or about double the rate of non-Veteran US suicides, which for all Americans are 17 per 100,000. Twenty veterans are dying from suicide daily, typically from gun suicide. 70% of these tragic suicides are by firearms. In response the VA is finding ways to save lives by closer attention to veterans who are suffering.
MILITARY
Gettysburg Times

A textbook example of hypocrisy

Which American Socialist wrote, “The legitimate object of government, is to do for a community of people, whatever they need to have done, but cannot do, at all, or cannot, so well do, for themselves in their separate, and individual capacities”? He included “public roads and highways, public schools, charities, pauperism, orphanage, estates of the deceased, and the machinery of government itself.”
POLITICS

