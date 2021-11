The Centennial School Board is now in the same boat as many other districts across the nation and state that have to fill a vacancy due to a resignation. School Board Director Stephanie Carlson, whose term was supposed to run through 2024, submitted her resignation, effective Oct. 18. The school board held a special meeting Nov. 1 to officially accept the resignation and put a process in motion for filling the vacancy with a one-year term. The board also discussed the topic beforehand in a work study session.

