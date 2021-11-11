ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Some Of The Spiciest Food In Tennessee Can Be Found At Tuk Tuk, A Thai Fusion Restaurant

By Meghan Kraft
 7 days ago

Tuk Tuk Thai Fusion is originally based in Florida, but the Knoxville location is truly a must-try if you’re a fan of spicy Asian dishes served with heaps of flavor and fresh ingredients. Tucked away on the eastern side of the state, this eatery may not be the first place you think of when it comes to spicy indulgence, but it’s perhaps one of the best spots to snag a quick lunch. Make sure you come ready for a whole lot of spicy goodness, of course!

Tuk Tuk Thai Fusion is an off-the-beaten-path restaurant tucked away in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's known by locals for its fiery options - that can be made less intense, of course, depending on your palate, as well as a menu that's full of your favorite Asian-inspired favorites.
When you visit you can expect a light-filled space that smells absolutely divine. The local eatery serves up Thai restaurant favorites as well as a few quirky twists on what may be your favorite order, so make sure you ask questions and consider your order with your waitstaff.
Locals recommend the drunken noodles and chicken dishes, and if you're looking for even more spice you should definitely ask for a side of the Tuk Tuk Thai Fusion chili pepper sauce.
Snag a deep fried spring roll stuffed with carrots, ground chicken, cabbage, and glass noodles, with a solid order of three available for only $5. Tom Yum soup is on the menu, and you'll also find an array of curry and noodle dishes.
You can choose your meat for most entrees, curries, and noodle dishes, which means you can order chicken, pork, shrimp, duck, or beef for inclusion, and there are also tofu and vegetable options if you'd rather go meatless.
Entrees are served with rice, and appetizers such as the satay (pictured here) are served hot and fresh.
Will you be dining in this airy, beautiful space sometime soon? Tuk Tuk Thai Fusion is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.

You can learn more about Tuk Tuk either at its official website or Facebook page . Although there is no Tennesse-specific social media, you can still get a great idea of what to expect from the Tuk Tuk Florida locations!

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

The post Some Of The Spiciest Food In Tennessee Can Be Found At Tuk Tuk, A Thai Fusion Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State .

