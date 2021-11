DENVER (CBS4) – Groups spent time on Saturday honoring veterans all along the Front Range. One group held a stationary parade on the 16th Street Mall where the public could walk between Tremont and California Streets to see military vehicles and uniforms from different eras. (credit: CBS) A military band was also on hand. Colorado nonprofit A Little Help sent about 200 volunteers to 55 homes in Larimer County for “Service Saturday.” The volunteers helped older adults with yardwork (credit: A Little Help) The Berthoud High School boys basketball team also volunteered by raking leaves, cleaning gutters and washing windows. A Little Help has served older adults in Colorado for more than 15 years. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

