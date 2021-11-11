Rutland Mental Health planning a text line for people in crisis

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. When I was a child of about 11, my mother took me to the doctor’s office for a physical. I insisted that I receive the physical alone since I was embarrassed for my mother to be in the room as I was getting older. That day my normal physician, a nice older lady of around 60, was apparently out so a substitute physician, a much younger woman, performed the physical instead. During our time alone, she molested me. At the time, I said nothing to my mother or father partly because I didn’t really understand what had happened to me. This experience greatly affected how I felt around girls my age and older. I became incredibly uncomfortable being alone with almost any girl or woman who wasn’t family, even some female friends that I had known for many years, were difficult to be around. It also made dating almost impossible as I got older. Time went on and I mostly adapted to avoiding uncomfortable situations in school and later my professional life.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO