The Giants signed inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to their 53-man roster, a move that was expected to come this week ahead of their Monday night game at Tampa Bay. McKinney, who was initially signed to the Giants practice squad on October 18, has twice been a standard game day elevation for the team, which can elevate players from the practice squad a maximum of two times per season before such players become eligible for waivers. In their Week 9 game against Las Vegas, McKinney was a COVID-19 replacement.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO