Roddy Ricch has pledged his earnings from this year’s edition of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival to the families of those involved in “the incident” that left eight concertgoers dead on Friday evening. “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” the rapper wrote in his Instagram stories on Saturday. “I’ll [be] donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston” Ricch requested that families of those involved in the tragedy contact Shawn Holiday, a member of his management team. Holiday served as the co-head of urban music at Columbia Records. He is also part of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO