Billikens win for second straight night, blast Harris Stowe 127-54

The men’s basketball team at Saint Louis University won for the second straight night. They blasted their neighbor school Harris Stowe State 127-54. The Billikens won their season opener on Tuesday over Central Arkansas.

In the victory over Harris Stowe, SLU puts up 73 first half points and never looked back. Their 127 points nearly topped their school record of 130 points in a game set back in the 1970s. Gibson Jimerson led the scoring for the Bills with 21 points. Four other SLU players scored in double figures , Jordan Nesbitt (19), Francis Okoro (18), Lassino Traore (14) and Marten Linssen (12).

The Billikens next game is also at Chaifetz Arena, coming up Friday, November 12th when they host Eastern Illinois.

