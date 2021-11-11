CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Billikens win for second straight night, blast Harris Stowe 127-54

By Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDRtP_0ctD3aML00

The men’s basketball team at Saint Louis University won for the second straight night. They blasted their neighbor school Harris Stowe State 127-54. The Billikens won their season opener on Tuesday over Central Arkansas.

In the victory over Harris Stowe, SLU puts up 73 first half points and never looked back. Their 127 points nearly topped their school record of 130 points in a game set back in the 1970s. Gibson Jimerson led the scoring for the Bills with 21 points. Four other SLU players scored in double figures , Jordan Nesbitt (19), Francis Okoro (18), Lassino Traore (14) and Marten Linssen (12).

The Billikens next game is also at Chaifetz Arena, coming up Friday, November 12th when they host Eastern Illinois.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Billikens welcome new member to Atlantic 10 Conference

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University and the Atlantic 10 Conference will welcome Loyola University Chicago as the 15th member of the conference. The Atlantic 10 Conference President’s Council formally accepted the addition this afternoon. “Welcoming Loyola University Chicago was not a difficult decision for the President’s Council, due to its similarity with our member […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wrwh.com

Lady Bears fly past Toccoa to steal second straight win

(TOCCOA FALLS) – The Truett McConnell University women’s basketball team traveled to face Toccoa Falls College Tuesday, where the Lady Bears dominated with a final score of 59-40. The Lady Bears record improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Screaming Eagles fell to a record of 0-1. PLAY BY PLAY.
TOCCOA, GA
FOX2Now

SLU heads to Memphis for unbeaten showdown

ST. LOUIS — With three games under their belts, the Billikens are off to a perfect 3-0 start to the 2021-2022 season. Saint Louis University (SLU) is set to face off against the undefeated and 11th-ranked team in the country — The University of Memphis Tigers. The two programs will...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Louis University#Bills#Slu#Chaifetz Arena
Santafe New Mexican.com

Lobos look for second-straight win against Rebels

A year ago, the University of New Mexico football team called Las Vegas, Nev., home. Now, the Lobos get to entertain their gracious hosts who allowed the Lobos to play at Sam Boyd Stadium, UNLV’s former home before Allegiant Stadium was built for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The game starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at University Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Herald Chronicle

Gators hold off Harris for fourth straight win

The North Middle School Gators beat the Harris Eagles 41-39 at home Thursday for their fourth win of the season. The Gators built an early lead and held off a rally from the Eagles in the fourth quarter to secure their fourth straight victory. The Gators started the night with...
EDUCATION
FOX 28 Spokane

Argos extend winning streak to 15 straight on senior night

GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence volleyball team stretched it’s winning streak to 15 in-a-row after beating Carroll College in a thrilling five set match on Thursday night. Prior to the game, the Argos honored their two seniors Cydney Finberg-Roberts and Sacha Legros. In the opening set the Argos...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
LSUSports.net

Beach Wins Second Straight Fall Competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team won at the Rally Volleyball Huntsville Collegiate Bash on Saturday, marking the second consecutive week the Tigers have won a competition as the Fall season comes to a close. “We probably didn’t play as well this weekend as last weekend, but had...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Morning Sun

St. Louis repeats, wins second-straight D3 crown

BROOKLYN – It’s becoming a trend. On Saturday morning from Michigan International Speedway the St. Louis boys cross country team won a second-straight Division 3 state championship, finishing atop the 28-team field with 104 points. Hart was second with 146 points while Ithaca landed fifth with 272 points. One year...
BROOKLYN, MI
FOX 21 Online

Esko Football Tops Aitkin to Win Second Straight Section 7AAA Title

DULUTH, Minn. – A late field goal from Wyatt Stankiewicz pushed the Esko football team past Aitkin 17-14 as they captured their second straight Section 7AAA championship. This will be the Eskomos 13th trip to the state tournament as seedings will be announced on Saturday.
ESKO, MN
TheHDRoom

Harris Stowe vs Saint Louis Basketball Live Stream: Watch Online

Last night the Saint Louis Billikins men’s basketball team whooped up on Central Arkansas in their season opener. SLU are heavily favored 24 hours later against the Harris Stowe Hornets to collect a quick 2-0 start on the young 2021-22 season. The tip-off for tonight’s Harris Stowe and Saint Louis...
BASKETBALL
slubillikens.com

Billikens’ Winning Streak Snapped at Five by Rams

Rhode Island 3, Saint Louis 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14) Sunday, November 7, 2021 | Keaney Gymnasium (Kingston, R.I.) • Maya Taylor posted a match-high 20 kills, but Saint Louis fell in four sets at Rhode Island Sunday afternoon in an Atlantic 10 Conference match at Keaney Gymnasium in Kingston, R.I.
SPORTS
slubillikens.com

Billikens Reach A-10 Championship Final with 4-2 Win over Dayton

•Mattyn Summers and Caroline Kelly each found the back of the net, and Saint Louis pressured Dayton into two own goals as the Billikens posted a 4-2 Atlantic 10 Championship semifinal victory over the Flyers Friday afternoon at UD's Baujan Field. •Third-seeded SLU (11-8-1), which has won seven of its...
SPORTS
FanSided

Cavs thwart late Trail Blazers rally to secure second straight win

The Cleveland Cavaliers have regained a winning record after surviving another cardiac game, this time at home against a struggling Portland Trail Blazers team. With the hard-earned 107-104 victory, the Cavs have now won four of their last six assignments. Following an impressive five-game campaign away from home, they made...
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder knocks off Spurs for second straight win

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up its third win of the season on Sunday night at Paycom Center, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 99-94. After surrendering a 14-point lead in the first quarter, Oklahoma City flipped the game’s momentum with a 65-41 run over the middle periods. Mike Muscala led the way with 20 points off the bench, including three three-pointers.
NBA
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy