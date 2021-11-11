CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charge in Federal Racketeering Case

By Joshua Espinoza
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasanova’s legal battle has become much more complicated. According to a superseding indictment obtained by AllHipHop, the 35-year-old Brooklyn rapper is now facing an attempted murder charge in his federal racketeering case. The allegations stem from an October 2020 shooting outside the King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami. The New York...

