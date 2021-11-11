Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charge in Federal Racketeering Case

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A written plea of not guilty has been submitted to Broward court on behalf of Jason Banegas in the shooting death of Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino. On October 17th, Chirino was shot and killed in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive when he went to check out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars. Chirino, 28, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died. Hollywood police Office Yandy Chirino died after being shot in the line of duty. (Source: Hollywood Police) Banegas, 18, was out of jail and on probation for burglary and drug charges when the shooting happened. He reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off as the two scuffled. He has been charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm. Chirino had been with the Hollywood police department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.

