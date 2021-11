This review was first published in Issue 192 of Top Gear magazine (2009) The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is a car that's so good it can turn you into a ridiculously picky person. I mean, to be sitting there in a £200,000 supercar and having a pop at, say, the design of the instruments is a petty and twisted thing to be doing. (But, yes, the dials aren't all that clear or beautiful.) In most areas though, it nudges perfection, and I've yet to meet the individual fussy enough to adjudge there's anything shabby about the 599's handling. Even so, in that department Ferrari has decided it can do even better.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO