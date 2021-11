Today WWE decided to reveal the entire lineups for the Men and Women's Survivor Series teams for both Raw and SmackDown, and all four teams look pretty stacked with talent. Right now many of the matches for the night are still in flux, but at least we now know who will be in the pay-per-view's traditional brand vs brand matchups, so let's start with Raw's Men's team. The Raw team will be made up of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, and it's ironically pretty much made up of stars who just came over from SmackDown in the draft.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO