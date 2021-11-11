Eastlake’s Anaelena Ramirez signs to play volleyball at Grand Canyon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was a banner day at Eastlake High School on Wednesday. Senior Anaelena Ramirez signing her national letter of intent to play college volleyball at the Division I level at Grand Canyon. Meanwhile, Jazlyn Gomez is also going Division I after signing to play softball at Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Student-athlete bios (Via: Socorro ISD)

Anaelena Ramirez will be signing with Grand Canyon University for volleyball. Ramirez has been part of the varsity team since her freshman year and was a dominant three rotation outside hitter for the 2018-2019 season. Ramirez ended the season with 241 kills, 27 aces, 21 total blocks and 70 digs. Ramirez returned for her sophomore season and played in all six rotations. Ramirez ended her 2019-2020 season with 347 kills, 36 aces, 40 total blocks and 271 digs, earning a 2-5A District Championship. The 2019-2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ramirez was only able to participate in 15 games total. Ramirez ended her junior season with 170 kills, seven aces, 17 total blocks and 89 digs. Ramirez then helped lead the team to its 1 st 6A Bi-District Championship title in the 2020-2021 season. Ramirez officially ended her senior year with 442 kills, 31 aces, 37 total blocks and 333 digs. Ramirez’s accolades also include All District 1-6A Outstanding Hitter and MaxPreps Player of the Week Kill Leader in the 2020-2021 season, All District 2-5A First Team in the 2019-2020 season, and Newcomer of the Year in the 2018-2019 season.

Jazlyn Gomez will be signing with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for softball. Gomez , a four-year varsity player, had a .405 batting average in the 2019-2020 season, along with 37 batting appearances, nine runs, 15 hits, and seven RBI’s. Gomez then had a .433 batting average in the 2020-2021 season, along with 67 batting appearances, 25 runs, 29 hits, and 29 RBIs.

