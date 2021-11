Facebook is diving headfirst in the meta-verse, a universe that the company is beginning to explore that will give users an opportunity to exist in the world of virtual reality. The news has been met with a fair bit of ridicule, but they aren't the only company exploring how augmented or virtual reality may change their business model. For the past few months, TikTok has also been exploring what AR can do.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO