CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendallville, IN

Why can't Kendallville have a Goodwill store?

Evening Star
 6 days ago

Why, oh why is there not a Goodwill Store in Kendallville?. We drive to...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
City
Kendallville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Auburn, IN
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse jury enters second day of deliberations

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they would return in the morning to continue reviewing the case. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Goodwill Store
NBC News

Moderna asks FDA to authorize its Covid booster for all adults

The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is currently authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities, as well as adults with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy