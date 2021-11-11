Is the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider better than the £2.5m Coupe?

The Aston Martin Bulldog has finally got its bite back.
After 18 months of painstaking work, the freshly restored one-off has been rolled out at Hampton Court, London, ahead of its attempt to hit a blistering top speed of 200 mph.
To recap, this British ride was designed by William Towns in the late ‘70s with the goal of becoming the world’s fastest production car. The Bulldog did hit a record-breaking 192 mph in 1981, which made it the fastest car of the day, but it did miss out on the elusive 200 mph mark. As only one Bulldog was built due...
Comments / 0