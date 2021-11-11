Is the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider better than the £2.5m Coupe?

Aston Martin has been looking back on its rich heritage of late, most recently by creating a watch that pays tribute to some of the marque's extraordinary racing machines. That's not to say that the British brand is resting on its laurels or giving up on the future - it still has fantastic creations like the Vantage V12 RS to bring us - but it is soaking up a moment of self-love as it focuses on one of its most successful sports cars ever, the V12 Vanquish. We recently got a little history lesson on the iconic grand tourer, and now Aston Martin has brought together 78 examples of the sleek sports car, setting a record for the largest-ever gathering of the V12 Vanquish.

