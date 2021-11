FREMONT — Fremont Town Council approved the adoption of a longevity pay policy for town employees at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting. “We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and I have reached out to some colleagues to see how they do things and after discussing this I think this is probably the fairest thing to do,” said Kathy Parsons, Fremont clerk-treasurer. “It will be $100 per year and you have to be here one year before it begins. It will be a one-time payment.”

FREMONT, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO