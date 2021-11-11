Over 15 vendors and growing. ...

Before I introduce more Vintage in Verdi vendors, I have some sad news to share. Verdi has lost another long-time resident recently, Hortencia Reyes. Hortencia will be greatly missed in the community and in the county. Hortencia has been part of my family since she was young. My aunt has shared many memories of them growing up together and working together at Mercy Hospital. If you would, please remember the Reyes family in your prayers as they lost a brother not too long ago as well as their uncle, Joe Huizar. Hortencia is Lina Huizar’s sister so not only did Lina lose her husband, she lost a sister. Please keep the Huizar family in prayer as well. Hortencia also leaves behind another sister, Mary, who also lives in Verdi.

