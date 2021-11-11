CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Over 15 vendors and growing. Flea Market will be outside and located in...

marketplace.muskogeephoenix.com

Pleasanton Express

VNV vendor intros

Before I introduce more Vintage in Verdi vendors, I have some sad news to share. Verdi has lost another long-time resident recently, Hortencia Reyes. Hortencia will be greatly missed in the community and in the county. Hortencia has been part of my family since she was young. My aunt has shared many memories of them growing up together and working together at Mercy Hospital. If you would, please remember the Reyes family in your prayers as they lost a brother not too long ago as well as their uncle, Joe Huizar. Hortencia is Lina Huizar’s sister so not only did Lina lose her husband, she lost a sister. Please keep the Huizar family in prayer as well. Hortencia also leaves behind another sister, Mary, who also lives in Verdi.
News-Herald.com

Eastlake: The Sunny Boutique gathers vendors

Kimberly Couch opened The Sunny Boutique in Eastlake this year with the vision of customers walking in with $100 and being able to walk out with more than just one item. “I wanted to do this many years ago,” said Couch, who opened The Sunny Boutique Oct. 1 at 34510 Lakeshore Blvd. “My husband was a little apprehensive about it, so in the meantime, I got into a few co-ops and sold my leggings.
Bradford Era

Holiday Market returns, vendors wanted

The coronavirus pandemic encouraged people to think outside the box, and vendors and artisans will have the chance to find new customers as part of the Holiday Market, which Bradford’s Main Street Program is bringing back to Historic Downtown Bradford,. “We are looking for artists, makers and crafters who want...
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

IN THE BARN DOWNSIZING SALE Ch...

Over 15 vendors and growing. Flea Market will be outside and located in front and North side of Olde America Antique Mall. Tons of variety and great prices!. Want to join in on the fun? $10/set-up fee payable inside Olde America. Just shopping? Bring your cash and have a...
sullivan-times.com

Call for Christmas bazaar vendors

The Sullivan County Extension Homemakers are seeking vendors for their. The event takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, in the 4-H building. at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds. Exhibit crafts or food for sale in a marked off area of 10-feet by. 7-feet which will be...
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Terrarium is a great way to introduce kids to gardening

While gardening has long been a favorite leisure activity for adults, parents may be looking for ways to interest their children in this hobby, as well. With traditional gardening activities taking a back seat for the cold weather season, building a terrarium is a great way to engage youth in this popular activity.
howellcountynews.com

Heart of the Community Vendor Festival

Lakeland Pharmacy hosted the Heart of the Community Vendor Festival at the Bear Crossing Shopping Center on Saturday, November 6. Twenty-five vendors took advantage of the crisp, clear afternoon to set up booths. Proceeds from the vendor fees will benefit Salutes, a veteran's shelter in West Plains, said head pharmacist...
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
Mashed

Oreo Lovers Are Divided On Its New Cookie Announcement

How often do you tear open a bag or box of supermarket cookies? If you're anything like the average American, you'll consume between four and seven packages of ready-to-eat cookies per year (via Statista). Since Nabisco's Oreo cookies are consistently the United States' best-selling brand (via The Spokesman-Review), chances are you've wolfed down your fair share of these crispy, intensely chocolaty, creme-stuffed sandwich cookies.
WOWK 13 News

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
ARTnews

ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022 Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits. We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries....
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

MONAA to meet at Civic Center

Muskogee OK Native American Association will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Plans for the meeting are to discuss plans in participating in Christmas parades. They will also be looking for volunteers to decorate floats and dance on the floats during the parades.
WOWK 13 News

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
