CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsHvz_0ctCzKTP00

DE PERE (WFRV) – In a rivalry St. Norbert has owned in recent years, the Lawrence Vikings hit the road under a new coach and gave the Green Knights all they could handle.

In the end, though, St. Norbert rallied to dominate the second half en route to a 75-59 victory in the season opener.

Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list

Five players finished in double figures for the Green Knights, led by Michael Payant with 15. St. Norbert trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, but used a run of key threes to pull back even at the break.

In the second half, the Green Knights rode a 16-point advantage to pull off the season-opening win.

The victory marked St. Norbert’s 23rd consecutive win in the series against Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

OSHKOSH (WFRV) – Appleton North was 11 minutes away from the first trip to Camp Randall Stadium in program history – a chance to put a poetic bow on a playoff run, avenge a lingering loss and get the comeback bugaboo off their backs. Sometimes, though, sports resembles symmetry more than poetry. The Lightning fell […]
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Appleton, WI
De Pere, WI
Sports
City
Lawrence, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
De Pere, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari off the PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He’s finally back. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, the Packers announced late Wednesday afternoon. This was the last day the Packers had to activate the left tackle or he would have been done for the entire season. Bakhtiari has been […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Badgers blitz Rutgers 52-3 for fifth consecutive win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Not only has Wisconsin put its horrid 1-3 start behind it, everything is suddenly within reach for the Badgers. Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Hoops#Weather#The Lawrence Vikings#The Green Knights#Pup#Nexstar Media Inc
WFRV Local 5

Turnover prone Chiefs still a threat according to Packers’ defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WFRV) – The Packers defense knows the task ahead. Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce. There’s a reason the Kansas City Chiefs have headed to back-to-back Super Bowls. And yet, this season the Chiefs are off. They’re 4-4. Mahomes leads the league with 10 interceptions. The offense has turned the ball over […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

(WFRV) – Just five months ago, De Pere played in the final game of the alternate boys soccer season, facing Appleton North in the state championship game. But this season hadn’t gone as planned for the Redbirds, who had high expectations despite losing an illustrious senior class. Now, this class of Redbirds will have a […]
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Xtra Props Level 2: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

(WFRV) – The high school football playoffs rolled on with Level 2 on Friday night, and so did Local 5’s Xtra Props at games around Northeast Wisconsin. Earning a rivalry win in the second round, Appleton North earned Team of the Week honors for a 28-7 win over Neenah. The Lightning scored two touchdowns in […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Bucks all-star Khris Middleton tests positive for COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks two-time NBA all-star Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19. Middleton missed Sunday’s game versus the Jazz due to a “non-COVID illness”. Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to the media today and elaborated on what happened the last few days: The Bucks play Tuesday night versus the Pistons at […]
NBA
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate WR Allen Lazard

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the Packers have activated WR Allen Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed both RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve. Hill had only 8 rushes for 24 yards this season, but was the Packers primary kickoff returner. Tonyan was […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

419
Followers
211
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy