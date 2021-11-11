St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

DE PERE (WFRV) – In a rivalry St. Norbert has owned in recent years, the Lawrence Vikings hit the road under a new coach and gave the Green Knights all they could handle.

In the end, though, St. Norbert rallied to dominate the second half en route to a 75-59 victory in the season opener.

Five players finished in double figures for the Green Knights, led by Michael Payant with 15. St. Norbert trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, but used a run of key threes to pull back even at the break.

In the second half, the Green Knights rode a 16-point advantage to pull off the season-opening win.

The victory marked St. Norbert’s 23rd consecutive win in the series against Lawrence.

