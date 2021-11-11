Van Baars print sale to benefit St. Jude

Artist Frans Van Baars will open his gallery on Saturday for a print sale. The painter will offer a 33% discount, and another third of original purchase prices for each print sold will be donated to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Frans Van Baars, the prolific artist of Wilson’s House of Van Baars, will open his gallery on Saturday for a sale of prints of his work benefiting the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Van Baars, 85, is a U.S. Navy veteran, a submariner, who has spent the latter portion of his life recording idyllic scenes of watery places in paint.

The artist has spent much time around Wilson and points east, particularly the Outer Banks and the Crystal Coast and other locales around the North and South Carolina coastline en plein air painting the panoramic scenes before him. He produced prints from many of those paintings.

“All my prints, I am taking one third off of the price and then the second third I am going to send to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,” Van Baars said.

Van Baars said several hundred prints in various sizes are available.

“The reason I want to do that is I have always admired St. Jude. During World War II, I had a brother younger than me, and he didn’t make it through the war,” Van Baars said. “He had an illness and there was no medicine available and no proper food available, and he passed away.”

The family lived in the Netherlands.

“As long as my parents lived, I could see the pain in their faces about that, and Jan was a constant subject of discussion. ‘Jan used to do this and Jan used to do that.’ He was 2 ½ when he died,” Van Baars said.

Jan Van Baars died in 1944, in what was called the “hongerwinter,” or hunger winter, for the Dutch people that resulted in starvation for those trapped by the German occupation.

“The Allies were on one side of the river and we were on the other side of the river,” Van Baars said. “We were on the occupied side. I have always wanted to do something for him, in memory of him, and it seemed that St. Jude was the thing to do.”

The sale begins at noon on Saturday.Van Baars said it will continue through Christmas.

The House of Van Baars Gallery is located at 104 Douglas St. E. Reach Van Baars by calling 252-230-9797 or 252-640-2581.