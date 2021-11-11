CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin and others over deadly Rust set shooting

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sxMP_0ctCz2fa00


A member of the Rust crew sued star and producer Alec Baldwin , armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and others, accusing the production of negligence in last month's deadly on-set shooting.

Serge Svetnoy, chief of lighting for Rust , filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming he was narrowly missed by the bullet shot by Baldwin that killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza on a set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for Svetnoy as well as a jury trial.

“This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omission of Defendants, and each of them, as well as their agents, principals, and employers,” the complaint states. “Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity.”

ALEC BALDWIN SAYS POLICE SHOULD BE PRESENT ON SETS THAT USE GUNS

The suit also shared what Svetnoy believes to be the chain of custody for the .45 Colt revolver that killed Hutchins on Oct. 21.

Svetnoy alleges the chain of custody began when prop master Sarah Zachry retrieved the gun and failed to properly check the gun before handing it to Gutierrez-Reed . Then, the lawsuit alleges, Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun for an upcoming scene and then either failed to check the gun for any ammunition or loaded the gun with the ammunition herself. Svetnoy alleges Gutierrez-Reed either released or allowed the gun to be released with one piece of ammunition in it before Halls retrieved the gun and failed to inspect it.

Halls shouted "cold gun," indicating that there should not have been live ammunition in the gun, before handing it to Baldwin, according to court papers. But law enforcement officials later determined it did contain a live bullet.

Svetnoy previously spoke out about the safety of the set and who he held responsible for the fatality. In a Facebook post on Oct. 24, Svetnoy singled out 24-year-old Gutierrez-Reed as not being a professional given her age.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I’m sure that we had the professionals in every department, but one — the department that was responsible for the weapons, " Svetnoy said in the post. "There is no way a twenty-four-year-old woman can be a professional with armory; there is no way that her more-or-less the same-aged friend from school, neighborhood, Instagram, or God knows where else, can be a professional in this field. Professionals are the people who have spent years on sets, people who know this job from A to Z; These are the people who have the safety on set at the level of reflexes; they do not need to be told to put the sandbag on a tripod, fix the ladder on the stage, or fence off the explosion site. They have it in their blood.”

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw weapons in the low-budget Western film, previously released a statement saying their client "has no idea where the live rounds came from." Her lawyer, Jason Bowles, said in a statement on Wednesday that “we are convinced this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed. We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived," according to the Associated Press .

No criminal charges tied to the case have been filed, though an investigation into the safety on the set remains active. Santa Fe-area District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday that "we do not have any proof" of sabotage.

Baldwin, a lawyer for whom does not appear to have commented on the suit as of Wednesday evening, has mourned the loss of Hutchins and said he believed Hollywood should learn from the incident and implement new measures to ensure better safety with firearms on set, including having police officers present .

“An ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on set is something I’m extremely interested in,” he said. “Some new measures have to take place: rubber guns, plastic guns, no real armaments on set. That’s not for me to decide. It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Photography#Colt#Halls
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy