UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is not expected to return to the field this season, according to a report from 96.9 The Game’s Marc Daniels. “It appears Dillon Gabriel will not be returning after all,” Daniels wrote online. “Gabriel’s broken clavicle was thought to be an 8-10 week injury and it appears it will be more on the backside of that projection.” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said Monday ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO