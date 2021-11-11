ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Pepper Dodging Dinner Plans with Pal Nicole Scherzinger

There's a reason Nicole Scherzinger can't lock down a dinner date with one of her famous friends ... the celeb is IN the singing competition reality show Nicole is judging!!!. Production sources tell TMZ ... the star inside the Pepper costume on "The Masked Singer" is friends with Nicole in real life, but the panelist obviously has no idea her pal is behind the mask.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US unveils two British singers as Jester and Pepper

The Masked Singer spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US is moving full steam ahead towards its season six final, with its latest episode delivering the elimination of not one but two contestants. Who both turned out to be British, in a twist. In yesterday's (November 10) episode of The Masked...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jeong
Cinema Blend

Who The Masked Singer's Pepper Thinks Deserves To Win Season 6

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s reveal of The Pepper. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer said goodbye to one of its more talented competitors in Season 6, and while I’d argue The Pepper had the skills to win it all, things didn’t shake out that way. Pepper was unmasked and revealed to be pop singer Natasha Bedingfield, who revealed in an interview with CinemaBlend who she thinks deserves to win following her exit.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Who Is The Masked Singer's Queen Of Hearts? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Group A semifinals. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 6 cut not one but two competitors in its latest episode, drastically reducing the remaining pool of costumed contestants who can win. With the Pepper and Jester unmasked as notable singers Natasha Bedingfield and Johnny Rotten, we’ve officially exhausted our options of Group A contestants left to identify. Therefore, it’s time we look ahead to a Group B competitor I absolutely know the identity of: The Queen of Hearts.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts 2 Contestants in Group A Semifinals: And Pepper and Jester Are…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” Season 6 whittled Group A down to just two contestants with Wednesday’s semifinals episode, which ended in a double elimination. But before two competitors were cut from the Fox singing competition, the judges used the “Take It Off” buzzer for the first time. Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, but we’ll get to that.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer
People

The Masked Singer: Last Wildcard Contestant Debuts, 1 Star Is Deemed Show's 'Greatest Artist' Ever

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer Group B contestants gave thanks during Wednesday's Thanksgiving-themed episode. Mallard kicked off the celebration by talking about how they felt thankful for family. "I rose to fame as part of a pretty famous one," the duck said in their clue package. The video also showed an Allen key, Abraham Lincoln, an orca whale and sliced bread. "I've had scrutiny over stuff my family members said," Mallard added.
MUSIC
The Independent

John Lydon says he went on The Masked Singer US to cheer up his wife

John Lydon was unmasked as Jester in the latest episode of The Masked Singer US. The former Sex Pistols frontman, who went under the name Johnny Rotten, had performed a cover of Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” before a rendition of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys.Lydon managed to keep his identity concealed from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Will.i.am until he was unmasked.He described his experience on the show as “hilarious”.“It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this,” he said. “But the...
CELEBRITIES
laconiadailysun.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Caterpillar on Jenny’s Wrong Guesses: ‘We Were Messaging’ on Set

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 10 “Group B Semi-Final.”]. And then there were two left in Group B on The Masked Singer. After the group’s semi-finals, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts are moving on. Meanwhile, Mallard and Caterpillar were eliminated. Wearing the Mallard costume in Season 6 was Duck Dynasty‘s Willie Robertson, while Queer Eye‘s interior design expert Bobby Berk was the Caterpillar.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why The Masked Singer's Take It Off Buzzer Shouldn't Return In Season 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s “Group B Semi-Final.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer sent home another two competitors in its Group B semi-final, though one of the two almost got the boot sooner. The Caterpillar, who the show revealed to be Queer Eye design guy Bobby Berk, was nearly sent home much earlier (he was eliminated alongside the Mallard, a.k.a. Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson) in the night when panelist Jenny McCarthy convinced herself he was actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McCarthy pressed the Take It Off Buzzer and, much like when Ken Jeong pressed the week prior, nothing happened. With the feature going 0-2 in its inaugural season, I think it’s time to put this gimmick out to pasture ahead of Season 7.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy