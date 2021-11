Home field for the playoffs is still a possibility for the Bison. Ranked fourth in this week's FCS top 25 poll, the No. 1 and 2 seeds are guaranteed home games all the way to Frisco for the final, if they keep winning. To have a shot, NDSU (9-1) will have to beat 16th-ranked South Dakota (7-3) on Saturday at the Fargodome, then see what happens in front of them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO