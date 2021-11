After three full seasons in the oven, the top prospects of the 2018 NBA Draft have taken on a lovely golden brown hue and distinguished themselves as one of the most remarkable arrays of talent to have joined the league in the past decade. Luka Doncic has more or less solved half-court offense, Trae Young is a tiny, fearless genius with the ball, and Deandre Ayton just anchored a brave Finals challenge as his team’s lone functional big man. Elsewhere, Mikal Bridges is in the process of setting a new high-water mark for 3-and-D wings and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is rounding into a legit franchise cornerstone. The rest of the class is stuffed with useful-to-good players. There is a lot to like.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO