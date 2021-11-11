This Illinois Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Located along the Chicago River and the shores of Lake Michigan, the Windy City has plenty to offer in terms of scenery. And with its iconic skyline and world-class restaurants, bars, museums, and shops, it’s no wonder why the city is one of the most popular to visit in the country. Recently, Fodor’s came out with its list of The 15 Best River Walks in the United States, and we are pleased to share that the Chicago Riverwalk is on it! Leading visitors past many of Chicago’s impressive architecture, eateries, and more, it’s easy to see how this river walk earned a spot on the list.

The Chicago Riverwalk is an urban park that follows along the Chicago River's south bank from Lake Michigan to Lake Street. The length one way is approximately 1.25 miles.

The riverwalk will lead you past some of the most iconic buildings in Chicago's city skyline as well as an abundance of restaurants, bars, museums, and public art spaces.

With breathtaking river and skyline views, there's quite a lot to take in as you take a stroll. There is plenty of seating areas if you want to take your time along the way.

From the Riverwalk, you'll be able to go fishing, rent a boat or a kayak, and take a scenic boat tour with a company like Chicago Fireboat Tours .

A walk along the Chicago Riverwalk is an enjoyable way to experience the city and some of the best it has to offer.

The easiest ways to get to the Chicago Riverwalk are by subway or water taxi. If you choose to drive, there are parking garages found in the surrounding areas.

There are ADA accessible ramps located west of Franklin Street, west of Clark Street, and east of State Street. You can view a map of the ramp locations here .

The scenery along the walkway is so picturesque you'll want to stop and take plenty of photos. Come to the Riverwalk and enjoy some of the best the city of Chicago has to offer!

Have you experienced the Chicago Riverwalk? For more information, visit the Chicago Riverwalk website and follow the Facebook page for updates and events.