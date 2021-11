The Pacers (4-8) complete their four-game road trip with the last half of a back-to-back against the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. The Pacers failed to take advantage of a “schedule win” situation on Wednesday so expecting a positive result in a “schedule loss” situation is a fool’s errand. With the injury list the Nuggets endured, the Pacers dropped a missed opportunity to win despite how the game was officiated. Without Caris LeVert the Pacers had no one able to fill the gap as a shot maker, particularly down the stretch.

