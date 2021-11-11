CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry on how she stays fit in her 50s

By Bethan Holt,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry might be one of the best adverts around for maintaining peak health into your 50s. With her gently tousled hair, wardrobe of leather coats, boilersuits and mini skirts and glowing skin, Berry gives the impression that she’s living her best possible life through the images and videos she shares...

ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry and Van Hunt Say Her Son Already Gave Them a Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have something special. The couple had a date night at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, in Hollywood over the weekend, where they fawned over one another. While chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, the two joked that Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo, "married them" after they were asked if they wanted to make things "official."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes on Fall Style in Heeled Combat Boots & Bedazzled Baggy Jeans

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years. 
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Bruised’ Review: Halle Berry Pummels Her Way Through a Mountain of Clichés

Halle Berry fought to get “Bruised” made. The movie, a labor of love (if not necessarily of originality) about an ex-MMA fighter who goes from scrubbing toilets to standing proud for her estranged young son, is all about proving oneself to the world, and so it’s fitting that Berry spent several years whipping the project into existence. Despite making history at the Oscars 20 years ago, Berry has struggled to find the kind of roles that challenge her (to be fair, the “Monster’s Ball” star followed her win with a Razzie for “Catwoman,” and her subsequent dramatic performances have been...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Metallic Caftan and Blade Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Halle Berry donned a sultry disco-worthy look for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Catwoman” star arrived on set in a daring black caftan, featuring wide flared sleeves, a metallic gold floral print and mini length. The piece was paired with a fringed black and gold miniskirt and no top, creating a plunging neckline effect. Berry’s look was cinched with a long leather belt featuring a gold snake-shaped buckle, as well as delicate gold and black rings. For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a pair of coordinating strappy sandals by Casadei. The Blade Penny pair featured black leather counters embellished...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Halle Berry Front And Center At UFC 268 Weigh-In

UFC fans got some extra star power at the ceremonial face-off between Rose Namajunas and Zheng Weili … 'cause even Hollywood actress Halle Berry made sure to be in attendance to oversee the whole thing. Berry -- an Academy Award winner -- stood in between the two fighters as they...
UFC
ComicBook

Halle Berry Wants to Remake Catwoman

Catwoman star Halle Berry would love to direct another version of the movie. She talked to Jake's Takes about her upcoming film Bruise. The Monster's Ball star actually is behind the camera for this outing and is shifting toward directing. If given the chance to revisit any of her past roles, that's the one she would go back and try again. Catwoman is a film that has undergone a bit of a transformation for general audiences. Just like Jennifer's Body, it's a cult classic as people begin to appreciate the unique contribution to the genre. (As there are calls for different superhero movies, Catwoman is very different as far as this whole operations goes.) Just this Halloween, you saw a bunch of fans cosplaying her version of the character. Check out what she had to say down below.
MOVIES
CBS News

Halle Berry, a fighter, on "Bruised"

The Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has always found inspiration and motivation via the spirit of boxing. That passion inspired her first film as a director, "Bruised," about a mixed martial arts fighter. Berry talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the lessons that MMA has taught her, and what she wants to impart upon her own children.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Halle Berry opens up about guilt over Catwoman failure: ‘For all these years, I’ve carried the weight of that’

Halle Berry has opened up about feeling guilty over the failure of the widely panned superhero film Catwoman.In the 2004 film, Berry played Patience Phillips, a woman who develops cat-like powers. Based on the popular DC Comics antagonist, Catwoman was mauled by critics, and is frequently cited among the worst blockbusters ever made.Reflecting on the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Berry said: “I wasn’t [diasppointed] but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a catwoman. I learned [Brazilian martial art] capoeira. I did the work.”She added: “The disheartening part was: I didn’t direct it,...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Halle Berry: Directing Bruised was my toughest challenge

Halle Berry admits that directing 'Bruised' was the hardest challenge of her career. The 55-year-old star makes her debut behind the camera in the sports drama flick, where she also plays a disgraced MMA fighter who decides to return for an unsanctioned bout, and admits that she felt like it was a triumph against the odds to helm the movie.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Halle Berry Addresses If She Will Return As Catwoman In Flash Multiverse Movie

Harry Berry has addressed if she will return as Catwoman in the upcoming Flash film. Jimmy Kimmel had her on to talk about her latest project Bruised and mentioned the Multiverse DC Comics tale. Two of the former Batmen are returning for The Flash, so it makes sense that there's a door opening to bringing back beloved characters from the past. After being asked by the late-night host, she merely replied, "If I can direct it." Berry has really taken some ownership of her projects in recent years. The move behind the camera is understandable as it allows you to take control of your own destiny.
MOVIES
Billboard

Watch Cardi B & Halle Berry Talk Teaming Up for ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack, But Not for ‘WAP’: ‘How Come You Didn’t Ask Me, Cardi?’

Cardi serves as a co-executive producer for the movie's soundtrack, where she also has a song of her own. Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with the release of the new movie Bruised, which sees the actress starring as a disgraced MMA fighter who gets back into the ring after her infant son becomes a part of her life again. Berry wanted a powerful roster of women to tackle the soundtrack for the movie, and she enlisted Cardi B to record the original song “Bet It” and co-executive-produce the body of work.
MUSIC

