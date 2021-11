Malala Yousafzai is opening up why she decided to tie the knot despite her previous doubts about whether marriage was for her. In a personal essay for British Vogue, the 24-year-old women's rights advocate reflected on her marriage to Asser Malik, and how their relationship helped her "consider how I could have a relationship" and still "remain true to my values of equality, fairness and integrity."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO