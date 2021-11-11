7 Restaurants In New York to Get Mexican Food That Will Spice Up Your Life

You have to be a pretty picky eater to not enjoy Mexican food. All that cheesy, beany, beefy goodness is too much for most to resist. We love it all, from enchiladas and burritos to tostadas and cheese dip. It’s shocking how much flavor can be packed into dishes made from a handful of ingredients! Read on to learn about some of the best Mexican restaurants in New York.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food: 642 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

John Russell/Google Maps

2. La Divina Tacos: 2896 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

Matt Botticelli/Google Maps

3. Old Mexico: 357 Elmira Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

Brigitte Burghart-Schmitt/Google Maps

4. Mamasita Bar and Grill: 818 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Bernard Ramseur/Google Maps

5. Oaxaquena Triqui: 77 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206

Steven Tong/Google Maps

6. La Cocina: 211 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037

Krissy T/Google Maps

7. Mexicanzingo: 104 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

Mousumi P/Google Maps

There’s a seemingly unlimited number of great Mexican restaurants in New York, so we know we forgot a few. Share your suggestions in the comments and maybe you’ll see them in a future article!

