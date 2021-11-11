ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Restaurants In New York to Get Mexican Food That Will Spice Up Your Life

By Lisa Sammons
 7 days ago

You have to be a pretty picky eater to not enjoy Mexican food. All that cheesy, beany, beefy goodness is too much for most to resist. We love it all, from enchiladas and burritos to tostadas and cheese dip. It’s shocking how much flavor can be packed into dishes made from a handful of ingredients! Read on to learn about some of the best Mexican restaurants in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw151_0ctCqS2W00
1. Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food: 642 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcDc5_0ctCqS2W00
John Russell/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsEWp_0ctCqS2W00
2. La Divina Tacos: 2896 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLXKh_0ctCqS2W00
Matt Botticelli/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGXzm_0ctCqS2W00
3. Old Mexico: 357 Elmira Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikmN2_0ctCqS2W00
Brigitte Burghart-Schmitt/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbUr3_0ctCqS2W00
4. Mamasita Bar and Grill: 818 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNuQY_0ctCqS2W00
Bernard Ramseur/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciOux_0ctCqS2W00
5. Oaxaquena Triqui: 77 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4bpU_0ctCqS2W00
Steven Tong/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbTEr_0ctCqS2W00
6. La Cocina: 211 Genesee St, Chittenango, NY 13037
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNBTa_0ctCqS2W00
Krissy T/Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvICu_0ctCqS2W00
7. Mexicanzingo: 104 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFXpH_0ctCqS2W00
Mousumi P/Google Maps

There’s a seemingly unlimited number of great Mexican restaurants in New York, so we know we forgot a few. Share your suggestions in the comments and maybe you’ll see them in a future article!

New York Only

Experience The Fall Colors Like Never Before With A Stay At Melody Manor In New York

The Empire State is gorgeous in all seasons, of course, but there’s something absolutely amazing about fall in New York. The brilliant hues on the trees and the smorgasbord of tasty treats like apple cider and pumpkin pie…it all combines for a magical experience. We have many great places to enjoy the season here, but one that we particularly love is a stay at the beautiful Melody Manor. This resort lets you take in all the splendor of Lake George and the Adirondacks. It’s such a serene spot, and it never looks better than when decked out in fall colors.
LIFESTYLE
New York Only

Corning, New York Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Esquire magazine recently published a list of America’s most charming small town vacations. In no surprise to New Yorkers, Corning appeared on this list. This small town in New York has a population of just over 10,000. What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in attractions and delicious restaurants. Read on to find out what makes Corning one of the best small towns in New York – and for that matter, the country!
CORNING, NY
New York Only

The Exotic Rocket Fizz In New York Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

The sugary sweet taste of a good soda is something that can’t be beat. Most people typically reach for a Pepsi or Coca Cola when they have a craving for pop. But have you ever wanted something more exotic? You can find soda in New York at just about any food establishment, but there’s regular soda and then there’s exotic treats. For out-of-this-world offerings, such as pickle-flavored soda, Rocket Fizz is the place for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Only

Relive Music History At The Marvelous Museum At Bethel Woods In New York

When it comes to famous historical events in New York, the 1969 Woodstock Festival is definitely near the top of the list. The festival featured 32 musical performers and attracted more than 450,000 attendees. It has spawned books, documentaries, and (much less successful) anniversary festivals. But if you want to get the true Woodstock experience, you’ll want to visit the Museum at Bethel Woods.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Only

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In New York

Looking for a great fall day trip in New York? It doesn’t get much better than Ithaca. As the home of Cornell University, it’s got a great college town atmosphere. Another big draw is its beautiful natural surroundings. Not only is it right on Cayuga Lake, but it’s also loaded with waterfalls. With the crisp cool weather and gorgeous fall foliage in New York, don’t waste another minute indoors! Ithaca is a great spot to get out and enjoy all the resplendent beauty that is fall in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

These 11 Beautiful Covered Bridges In New York Will Remind You Of A Simpler Time

Many visitors to New York might not know this, but there are more than 200 charming and historic covered bridges throughout the state! While we’d love to put all of the covered bridges in New York into one giant list, it’s nice to slow things down a bit and soak in these beautiful pieces of history. […] The post These 11 Beautiful Covered Bridges In New York Will Remind You Of A Simpler Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
New York Only

These 7 Unique Places To Stay In New York Should Go To The Top Of Your To Do List

If you’re planning a staycation or vacation in New York, you want to make sure your accommodations are as stellar as the rest of your trip. Do you really want to spend time planning out a perfect trip and then spend the night at a boring chain motel? On vacation, where you rest your head […] The post These 7 Unique Places To Stay In New York Should Go To The Top Of Your To Do List appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Only

Eat A 4-Course Meal While Solving A Murder At Hilton Garden Inn In New York

Go out to eat a lot? If you find yourself visiting a lot of restaurants in New York, you may feel like the “order food, get it, eat it” routine is getting a little old. If you’re looking to spice up your meal with a little excitement, how does a murder mystery dinner theater sound? The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Buffalo is like no other murder mystery dinner you may have experienced. The actors are hiding in plain sight, and the murderer everyone’s seeking is one of your fellow diners!
RESTAURANTS
New York Only

New York Only

