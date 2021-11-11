Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72

Despite a very poor performance in the first half, the DePaul Blue Demons took care of business Wednesday, opening the season with a 97-72 win over the Coppin State Eagles. The first 20 minutes had fans a bit concerned that the Blue Demons were going to be the same underperforming team they’ve been in the past, as DePaul took a narrow 44-40 lead into the break after trailing for more than five minutes throughout the first half, against a Coppin State team that lost by 58 to Loyola Chicago just 24 hours before playing DePaul.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO