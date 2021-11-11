CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul past Coppin State 97-72

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ctCqJLD00

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and DePaul defeated Coppin State 97-72 on Wednesday night.

David Jones added 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-0). Brandon Johnson had 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit added 12 points.

Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (0-2). Mike Hood added 18 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Charleston Southern’s lines of scrimmage

After getting off to a 10-0 start for the first time since 1982, Georgia returns home for the final time this season against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs will be honoring the senior class, including multiple offensive and defensive linemen, as it will be their last game in Sanford Stadium. Healing...
GEORGIA STATE
depauliaonline.com

Women’s basketball: DePaul breezes past Lewis in exhibition victory

DePaul women’s basketball dominated from the beginning as the team returned to Wintrust for an exhibition game against Lewis University. The Blue Demons defeated Lewis by a score of 104-65. Last season, the team split home games between Wintrust and McGrath-Phillips Arena, with no fans in the buildings due to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Coppin State#Eagles#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
starlocalmedia.com

Primetime: Last-minute takeaway lifts Liberty over state-ranked Lovejoy

LUCAS — With a national audience on ESPNU watching on, the Frisco Liberty and Lovejoy football teams delivered a finish tailor-made for the SportsCenter Top 10. The highlights came in droves between the Leopards and Redhawks in Thursday’s regular-season finale, and none more emphatic than an end-zone interception by Liberty senior Sam Wenaas with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a 27-24 stunner on the home field of the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A Division II.
LUCAS, TX
247Sports

Javon Freeman-Liberty ready for any role

Heading into his senior year at DePaul, Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty knows a lot is expected of him. After all, he is the Blue Demons leading returning scorer (14.4 points), distributor (2.6 assists), and rebounder (5.3 rebounds), while also leading the team in steals (1.1 per game). He is for certain the leader of the team and he is ready to embrace his senior year and take on any role asked of him.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

DePaul Gets Past Montevallo in Exhibition

To listen to DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield describe it, this year’s DePaul team is a work in progress. Stubblefield’s work in progress got past the Division II Montevallo Falcons in a 67-63 exhibition win on Thursday night. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Stubblefield. “We have to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Oxford Eagle

Strong start by defense lifts No. 15 Ole Miss past Liberty

A tale of two halfs for the Ole Miss football team for a second straight week, but it resulted in a different outcome than a week prior in Auburn. Off the strong performance by its defense in the first two quarters, the No. 15 Rebels defeated Liberty 27-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
wtmj.com

Neese, Stephens lift Indiana State past Green Bay 81-77

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 18 points as Indiana State narrowly beat Green Bay 81-77 in a season opener. Kailex Stephens added 16 points, Xavier Bledson scored 15 and Cameron Henry had 15 for the Sycamores. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
INDIANA STATE
bigeastcoastbias.com

DePaul opens Tony Stubblefield era with win over Coppin State

Despite a very poor performance in the first half, the DePaul Blue Demons took care of business Wednesday, opening the season with a 97-72 win over the Coppin State Eagles. The first 20 minutes had fans a bit concerned that the Blue Demons were going to be the same underperforming team they’ve been in the past, as DePaul took a narrow 44-40 lead into the break after trailing for more than five minutes throughout the first half, against a Coppin State team that lost by 58 to Loyola Chicago just 24 hours before playing DePaul.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Loyola Powers Past Coppin State in 2021-2022 Home Opener

The 2020-21 No. 1 scoring defense was out on display when the Loyola men’s basketball team (1-0) defeated Coppin State University in the Ramblers’ home opener. Holding the Eagles back to win by a margin of 58 points, Loyola hit the ground running in what became an exhilarating matchup for the Ramblers, taking the final victory 103-45.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Aher Uguak leads Loyola over Coppin State

Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena. Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
elisportsnetwork.com

Five Blue Demons score in double figures as Depaul wins big, 97-72

The DePaul Blue Demons beat the Coppin State Eagles 97-72 behind double-digit performances by five of their players. Javon Freeman-Liberty racked up 25 points and David Jones added 23 in the victory. Peter Schrager reveals his Cheat Sheet for Week 10. Schrager answers how tough the Arizona Cardinals really are,...
BASKETBALL
bigeastcoastbias.com

DePaul vs. Coppin State: Preview, how to watch, online streaming

Tony Stubblefield’s debut as head coach of the DePaul Blue Demons has arrived. The Blue Demons begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup against Coppin State on Wednesday night. Coppin State is currently ranked 351st out of 358 teams on KenPom, as they are not expected to make much noise out of the MEAC this year. In other words, you’d hope that DePaul can get Stubblefield’s tenure off on the right foot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yankton Daily Press

State Football: Late Score Lifts Black Panthers Past Pride

VERMILLION — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers trailed from the 11:42 mark of the second quarter to the 3:33 mark of the fourth, where they took their first lead of the game at 14-8. That is all Platte-Geddes would need to take down Canistota-Freeman for the 9AA State Title Thursday night inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
VERMILLION, SD
Brookings Register

Cardinals defeat Freeman to qualify for state

VOLGA – Having not been to the state tournament since 2014, the Arlington Cardinals entered Tuesday’s SoDak 16 matchup against Freeman looking to get back. The Cardinals’ Hadley Carlson nearly single-handedly pushed Arlington into the state tournament as the senior outside hitter posted 30 kills and 20 digs to propel Arlington to a 3-1 win over Freeman in front of a packed house in Volga.
VOLGA, SD
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
114K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy