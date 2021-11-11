CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

ABC News
 6 days ago

Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State routed LeTourneau 97-54 on in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Kian Scroggins had 11 points for Sam Houston State. Damon Nicholas Jr. added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 6 points.

Warren Richardson had 10 points for the Division III YellowJackets. Christian Adams added six assists. Justice Mercadel had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

