Ellen Duffield has been named president and CEO of Gateway Health Plan Inc., replacing Cain Hayes who left the Downtown-based Medicaid managed care company in June. Gateway, an affiliate of Highmark Health, manages medical services for people with Medicaid and Medicare health insurance under contracts with government agencies. Ms. Duffield has been at Gateway since 2019 as senior vice president and chief operations officer. Previously, she was president of DST Health Solutions in Birmingham, Ala., and she has also worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans in California and the Boston area.

