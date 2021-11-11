CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Man Who Stole Millions From Investors For Fake Netflix Movie Gets 8 Years

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam Joiner took $14 million from Asian investment firms by falsely claiming he was making a Netflix-backed movie called "Legends," which focused on Paul Bunyan, John Henry and other American folklore...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
SFGate

California man gets 30 years in prison for $1B Ponzi scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Tuesday for an audacious Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion. It's the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the history of the federal court district that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Bee

Couple who fled in $20 million COVID fraud case in California gets prison, feds say

A California couple who fled before sentencing in a $20 million COVID-19 relief fraud case will face years in prison when they are recaptured, federal officials say. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson sentenced Richard Ayvazyan, 43, to 17 years in prison and Marietta Terabelian, 37, to six years in prison on Monday, Nov. 15, for their roles in the scam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Man Admits Defrauding California of $10 Million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding the state of California out of more than $10 million in tobacco taxes, federal prosecutors said. Akrum Alrahib, 43, a former California resident now living in Miami, admitted conspiring to commit mail fraud. The crime carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Dec. 13.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vice

Every great new movie coming to Netflix this year

As September arrives, we are about to enter ‘Q4’: a music and movie industry term used to describe the period of the year where you showcase your biggest critically acclaimed talents, as they bat their eyelids at the Oscar and Grammy voters in the hopes of winning big. (Wondering why you hadn’t heard from Adele in 2021 yet? That could be your reason). So without further ado, here are the big movies Netflix are setting their sights on becoming a Very Big Deal this year.
MOVIES
KTLA

3 Miami women sentenced to prison for California EDD fraud

Three Miami women were sentenced to federal prison for filing fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits in the names of California identity theft victims, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Bonia Bon and Bonize Bon, who are 32-year-old twin sisters, and Eldia Dieujuste, 32, were each sentenced Monday to one year and one day in federal prison, according […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Calamity Jane
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Davy Crockett
Person
Steven Spielberg
TheDailyBeast

Outrage Erupts After Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Makes Bizarre Asian Food Comment

The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is once again at the center of a firestorm, this time for a strange statement about lunch. “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming... isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the court on Thursday, possibly referring to the recent logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It was not immediately clear why Schroeder, who is presiding over a racially-charged case in Wisconsin, might make a joke about a port problem in California and Asian food.
LONG BEACH, CA
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Wire Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Asian#American#Legends#Llc#Chinese#Pga Yungpark Capital Ltd
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Adds Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator

Netflix subscribers who can't get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show's creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Michael Keaton and ‘Dopesick’ FYC Event Make for a Hot Hollywood Ticket

It seemed the hottest ticket in Los Angeles on Monday night was Hulu’s FYC event for “Dopesick,” where a capacity crowd at Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to an early screening of the limited series’ finale before it debuts on Hulu at midnight November 17. Created, co-written, and co-directed by Emmy-winner Danny Strong and adapted from Beth Macy’s book “Dopesick: Doctors, Dealers, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” the series offers an in-depth look at America’s ongoing opioid crisis. Melding several timelines together and including both fictional and composite characters, the show aims to deliver as comprehensive a look at the...
MOVIES
KREX

Disney’s ‘Eternals’ tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

(AP) — Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” “Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed […]
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
636K+
Followers
69K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy