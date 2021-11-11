CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Train Driver Sues After Wages Docked For Minute Delay

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Japanese train driver is suing his employer after his wages were docked 56 yen ($0.50) over a minute-long delay to the country's famously punctual rail system, the company said Thursday. The driver filed the suit against the West Japan Railway (JR West) earlier this year after it fined...

www.ibtimes.com

