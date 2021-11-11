CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers

By Spencer Soicher
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lrvz_0ctCn9Q900

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers.

Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving a dirt-bike-style motorcycle. He admits he made a lewd hand gesture towards the motorcyclist, that's when the altercation escalated.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the motorcyclist fired multiple shots into the Maez's vehicle, hitting Matthew and Jessica.

"This guy started road-raging with us and you know, I flipped him off," Matthew told KRDO. "And it was over after that."

After being shot, Jessica tried driving away but crashed into a utility pole at East Galley Road and Auburn Drive. Police say she died from her injuries.

Now, her family is left wondering why a hand gesture drove someone to murder.

"Why couldn't have been me? Why her," asked Matthew. "She was innocent in the whole matter, you know? I flipped that guy off, I did that. Why her? Why not me?"

Police later released a photo from a surveillance video that caught the motorcyclist moments before the shooting. The suspect was seen on a yellow, white, and black dirt bike and was wearing all black clothing and a helmet.

Unidentified suspect in Nov. 6 Homicide (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. You can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Jessica's family says they're praying someone recognizes him in this surveillance photo and that her killer will be brought to justice.

Her family also began a GoFundMe. To donate, click here .

The post Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief pursuit Wednesday, officers arrested a man for a felony warrant. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park at 11:12 a.m. While addressing the violations, officers contacted two individuals wanted for warrants. Police say one individual was The post Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating officer-involved shooting near W 17th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in the west side of town. According to Pueblo Police, the shooting happened near W. 18th Street and Martin Street. Pueblo Police tell KRDO that officers contacted a suspect about a stolen trailer, and at The post Pueblo Police investigating officer-involved shooting near W 17th Street appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect. Monday, Sand Creek officers were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of S. Murray Blvd. for a reported robbery. According to police, a man entered the store and left with an item without paying. When approached by The post Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident that left one person dead Tuesday. The accident happened at a construction site near 7600 Wayfarer Drive. Emergency responders initially reported that the incident involved a tractor. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO that one The post Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD search for pick-up truck driver involved in hit-and-run on El Paso Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a pick-up truck involved in hitting a bicyclist on Friday, Nov. 5. In the press release, CSPD responded to a crash on the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street at approximately 4:03 p.m. Once police arrived, The post CSPD search for pick-up truck driver involved in hit-and-run on El Paso Street appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and SWAT officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to secure a scene east of the city Tuesday morning as officers worked to arrest a burglary suspect. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office set up near Jordan Road and 30th Lane, which is south of Highway 50, east The post Burglary suspect arrested after standoff with Pueblo County SWAT appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Private memorial for Kreb family members who died in apparent murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, family and friends held a private memorial at New Life Church for the four members of the Kreb family who died from an apparent murder-suicide. On Oct. 30, the El Paso County Sheriff found 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, and 9-year-old Barret Kreb dead. Investigators identified Christof The post Private memorial for Kreb family members who died in apparent murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the victim in a house fire that happened in Green Mountain Falls. On Nov. 9, the El Paso County Sheriff received reports of a house in the 6800 block of Howard Street. Neighbors reported seeing flames coming from the The post Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers
KRDO News Channel 13

Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was discovered Saturday near Langdon and State Highway 96, just outside Pueblo city limits, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. A man hiking in the area originally reported seeing what he believed to be a dead body and deputies were able to respond and confirm it was The post Body found off Highway 96 near Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. Saturday at 10:06 p.m., officers were notified of a crash at the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point. According to police, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on Tutt Blvd. A Nissan Sentra was making an The post Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 6th, Timothy Cheasebro was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Astrozon Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Just before midnight, a man walked in and demanded for money out of the register. After noting that the robber was not armed, Cheasebro walked away and through a The post Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo’s East Side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Police officer was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect and police say a standoff occurred Monday morning in Pueblo's East Side. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the incident started when code enforcement officers went to a home just before 9 a.m. near 19th Street and N. The post 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo’s East Side appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of an overnight burglary spree. Deputies believe the man acted alone and managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of guns. The sheriff's office is linking one man to three robberies that happened early Monday morning. At 2:58 a.m., The post Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in Canon City. Investigators with FCSO say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1600 Locust Street. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot to the chest, and he died at the scene. Deputies arrested The post Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson is currently in police custody after being arrested at Denver International Airport. Patterson, 54, was arrested by the Denver Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to Florence Police. A warrant was filed for The post Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a possible burglary Saturday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Corey Elenga, allegedly shattered windows at someone's home near Milton E. Proby Pkwy and South Academy Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs. 34-year-old Elenga allegedly was armed with two large kitchen knives, holding one in The post 34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man facing charges after allegedly strangling a 9-year-old patient in August faced another abuse complaint roughly a year before the incident. Brian Schaffer's behavioral analyst license was censured in Arizona in 2020 after an incident where Schaffer was "observed conducting overly aggressive and restrictive behavior" with a four-year-old boy The post Behavioral analyst charged for assaulting 9-year-old patient with autism has history of complaints appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 115 northbound and southbound is closed due to fire activity between Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road. This is near mile marker 33m, which is about 5 miles south of Colorado Springs. Additional details will be posted to this article once available. The post Fire activity shuts down CO 115 southbound and northbound appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Report: Colorado falling behind in recycling, few details about participation by Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fifth annual State of Recycling report was released Monday, and it finds that Colorado's rate is "abysmal and stagnant" and ranks among the 20 worst states in the nation. Eco-Cycle & Co-PIRG The report came from two organizations, Eco-Cycle and the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG). Officials said The post Report: Colorado falling behind in recycling, few details about participation by Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m., downtown in Colorado Springs near Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, The post Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy