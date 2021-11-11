CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police Department SVU conducts two day children enticement sting

By Dani Birzer
 6 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department Special Victims Unit Section conducted a two-day online joint operation with the Pueblo County Sheriff Investigations Division, Homeland Security Investigations Cyberguardian Task Force, and Colorado Bureau of Investigations targeting those who engage in the enticement of children for sexual purposes.

This operation was conducted on June 11 through 12, 2021, in Pueblo. Undercover agents posed as juveniles online and were solicited for sex by the below adult suspects. After being solicited, a meeting
was arranged with the suspects where they were then arrest.

The following suspects were arrested:
• Joseph C. Storrer, 25, Ordway CO
• David Griego, 27, Pueblo CO
• Christopher Heuston, 34, Salida CO
• Ritchie Mao Khov, 21, Ft. Carson CO
• John H. Mitchell, 54, Pueblo CO
• Errin S. Stewart, 44, Florissant CO
• Robert J. Smith, 73, Lamar CO

The above suspects were individually charged with at least the following Colorado Revised Statutes, and
prosecution will be handled by the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

• 18-7-402 Soliciting for Child Prostitution, a Class 3 Felony
• 18-7-40 Patronizing of a Prostituted Child, a Class 4 Felony

The Pueblo Police Department would like to inform the community that safety of children is of the upmost importance to the organization and the partnership with HSI and CBI is invaluable to both the department and the community.

The department would also like to remind parents to monitor their children’s online presence and warn them of the dangers of communicating with strangers online, sending photographs and sharing
information with them.

