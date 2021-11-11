CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame High School softball trio has big signing day

 6 days ago

Three Notre Dame High School softball players, who have led Notre Dame to 3 straight State Championships all inked on the dotted line, Wednesday.

Maci Bergeron and Abigail Savoy will both continue their collegiate journey in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers. They both signed to play for Beth Torina in the purple and gold, and both say it’s a dream come true to be headed to Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile, the third member of the Pios Softball dynasty, Corine Poncho signed to play for the Houston Cougars. She excited about the opportunity to play at such a storied program, and really likes the recruiting class the Cougars have put together.

