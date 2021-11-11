CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Is Building Out an Entire Team Dedicated to Crypto

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is expanding its interest in cryptocurrency, building out an entire team focused on exploring cryptocurrency, blockchain and other decentralized technologies. Software engineer Tess Rinearson has been named as the head of the new division and outlined her vision for Twitter Crypto in a series of tweets:. Rinearson said...

Why You Absolutely Must Invest In The Metaverse

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced on October 28 that Facebook would now be known as the Meta Platform, or simply Meta, its share price has risen by more than 9%, which is more than double what the Nasdaq. has done. If you don’t know what the Metaverse is – think of...
protocol.com

Twitter is building a more open developer platform

Twitter is launching a new API that will make it easier for developers to build tools and apps on top of the platform. In a blog post Monday, Twitter announced updates to its developer platform, which will broaden access to developer accounts with more free data, with the goal of driving future innovation.
Wired

Twitter Vigilantes Are Hunting Down Crypto Scammers

The account called itself Gabagool.Ξth (a blend of references to the The Sopranos and the Ethereum blockchain) and featured a fuchsia nebula as a profile picture. It called out what it saw as foul play in decentralized finance, or DeFi—a galaxy of blockchain-based apps providing cryptocurrency lending and exchange services. Creators of DeFi protocols often foster user loyalty by staging “airdrops”: distributions of cryptocurrency tokens rained down unannounced on users who have deposited a certain amount of cryptocurrency on the network. In May, a service called Ribbon carried out such an airdrop, doling out 30 million Ribbon tokens to 1,620 wallets. The tokens were designed so that they could not be cashed out until October 8.
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Discord Backs Out of Crypto while Twitter Wades In

This week on crypto Twitter: Jimmy Fallon joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT craze, Discord CEO Jason Citron hinted that the messaging platform will integrate with crypto, then backtracked a few days later, AMC CEO Adam Aron flaunted the success of AMC’s new crypto payments options, and many more things happened besides. Read on to see our weekly roundup of Twitter’s cryptosphere.
Phone Arena

Apple and Meta/Facebook war is coming according to Bloomberg's Gurman

There is no denying that Apple and Google are rivals. Think of all the battles they have fought on the field over the dead wallets and credit cards of consumers. There is the iOS vs. Android battle which has been turned by consumers posting on tech forums into the Uncivil War. There are competing apps such as the up-and-coming Apple Maps vs. the currently reigning champion, Google Maps.
Vice

Discord Backs Off of Crypto After Entire Internet Yells at CEO

Earlier this week, Discord CEO Jason Citron posted a tweet teasing integration between the gaming-focused chat platform and Ethereum, setting off a total shitstorm. The discourse around cryptocurrencies and blockchain collectibles such as NFTs, many of which run on Ethereum, has become extremely heated as of late and it appeared to boil over with Citron's tweet. "Probably nothing," the CEO tweeted on Monday, captioning a screenshot showing Ethereum wallet integration with Discord. While crypto fans immediately cheered the tease, the response elsewhere was swift and brutal. People piled on to Citron's tweet, which garnered thousands of replies and quote-tweets, and many on social media promised to cancel their paid Discord Nitro subscriptions if the platform integrated crypto. The backlash gained so much steam that when Discord sent a notice to users offering a free month of Nitro upon signup to users this week, a viral tweet encouraged people not to take the offer up as they speculated it was cover for the disastrous response to Citron's crypto tweet.
imore.com

Twitter dives into crypto and blockchains with new hire, whole new team

Twitter has hired someone to run a whole new team related to crypto. The new team will focus on "crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies." Social network Twitter has hired someone to run a whole new team that will focus on crypto, blockchains, and more. But it isn't immediately clear why.
FXStreet.com

Twitter to launch crypto team to support digital asset and Dapp adoption

Twitter is building a cryptocurrency team to integrate digital currencies and Dapps on the platform in the future. The social media company recently made a new hire to lead the Twitter crypto team. Other social networks have also begun dabbling in the cryptocurrency space, as competition arises. Jack Dorsey’s latest...
etftrends.com

Twitter’s Crypto Ambitions Meaningful for This Internet ETF

Social media giant Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is forging into the cryptocurrency and blockchain arenas, potentially the latest sign that major companies see long-term utility in these still-nascent concepts. San Francisco-based Twitter has previously floated crypto-related ideas, but the formation of Twitter Crypto is a meaningful expression of the company’s intent to...
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: La Haus to Take Bitcoin Payments; Mastercard Works With Asia-Based Crypto Companies on Card; Digital Yuan to Focus on Privacy; Twitter Rolls out Crypto Team; CPI Sees Gains in Bitcoin, Ether

La Haus, a property technology company based in Latin America, is now taking bitcoin for home purchases, CoinDesk reported. The purchases will go through on-chain transactions and the Lightning Network, according to the report. Bitcoin can be used to invest in luxury housing development Kahaal, based in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
cryptopotato.com

Twitter Announces a Team To Focus on Crypto, Dapps, NFTs and Blockchain Technology

Twitter will have a blockchain-centric unit focused on working with crypto, Dapps, NFTs and other decentralized techonologies. Twitter, the darling social network of all crypto enthusiasts, is determined to boost the decentralized technology industry and has created a dedicated crypto team focused on developing solutions for crypto, dapps, and DeFi.
Fast Company

Why are cryptocurrencies crashing? Bitcoin, Ether, Doge, and Shiba Inu plummet

It’s not a good day if you’re a crypto trader. All major cryptocurrencies are crashing this morning. At the time of this writing, CoinDesk is showing bitcoin is down 8%, ethereal is down 9%, dogecoin is down 8%, and Shiba Inu is down 6%. Other top cryptocurrencies are all in the red too, down anywhere from 7% to 14%.
