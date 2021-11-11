CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Nashville Predators jump to early lead, cruise past host Dallas Stars

By Sportsnaut
By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators defeated the host Dallas Stars 4-2 Wednesday night.

Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, the latter into an empty net with 43 seconds remaining. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 25 saves as Nashville improved to 3-1-1 on its six-game trip that concludes Thursday in St. Louis.

Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored and Braden Holtby stopped 18 of 21 shots for Dallas, which was opening a stretch of three straight home games and nine of their next 11 at the American Airlines Center. The Stars dropped to 1-4-2 over their past seven games.

Johansen opened the scoring at 19:08 of the first period. He gained control of the puck just outside his own blue line, split a pair of defenders when entering the offensive zone to create two-on-one, passed to Jeannot on the right wing and then redirected the return feed over Holtby with a backhander.

Jeannot made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the second. He took a pass from Philip Tomasino near center ice, skated down the right wing and beat Holtby with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot.

Duchene extended the lead at 17:36 of the period, taking advantage of a Dallas turnover and turning it into a three-on-one break. Duchene skated down the right wing and kept the puck before putting a shot into the upper corner of the net.

The Stars got on the board just 15 seconds later as Hintz knocked the puck out of mid-air with it caroming off Saros before falling in the crease, when Hintz poked it home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQEd6_0ctCkOOk00
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Heiskanen pulled Dallas within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 10:43 of the third, setting up near the right post and taking a nifty pass from Alexander Radulov before knocking the puck behind Saros.

Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier left the ice after blocking a shot with 7:05 remaining in the second period and didn’t return.

–Field Level Media

