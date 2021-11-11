CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Shanghai Fish Mobile Station / TJAD Pro. Li Zhenyu Studio

By Curated by
ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographs: Suzhou Kunlun Green Construction Wood Structure Technology Co. Manufacturers: 苏州昆仑绿建木结构科技股份有限公司. Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Fish is an open green space park in the Fengxian District, covering an area of about 2 square kilometers. Its core lake is shaped like a goldfish. The government of Fengxian District wanted...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio

Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio. Construction: China Resources Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Several football fields, several green ponds, and a rest station float on a piece of water, as if the lotus leaves in the lotus pond are gathering and dispersing, forming a public activity site on the right bank of Maozhou River, which has the functions of sports, purifying the wetland, changing clothes and getting wet, and resting and entertainment. The site is far away from the bustling core city of Shenzhen, and the design hopes to retain the original and rough atmosphere of the site. Therefore, the expression form of plain concrete is selected to remove redundant and tedious decorations, so that the structure and space can be directly presented.
DESIGN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Firms Choose Shanghai for Promising Future

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Shanghai will develop opportunities, optimize the business environment and further enhance government service standards with the aim to create a better future for both global investors and its residents, said Li Qiang, Party secretary of Shanghai and Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, on Saturday at the 2021 Shanghai City Promotion Convention, a sideline event of the fourth China International Import Expo, at the Shanghai Tower.
ECONOMY
ArchDaily

Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park / AUBE CONCEPTION

Text description provided by the architects. Since its opening in August last year, Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park, a project that won the ASLA Honor Award (the highest landscape architecture prize in the United States) of the planning category awarded by the American Society of Landscape Architects, has become an Internet celebrity check-in place for Shenzhen citizens, with total visitor traffic reaching 199,000 people during the National Day Holiday this year. As the new generation of cultural tourism- a commercial complex project promoted by the OCT Group, the project is jointly designed by AUBE Conception in consortium with Laguarda.Low Architects (US) and SWA Group (US). Located in the geographic center of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area) and northwest of Shenzhen, Bao'an District has undergone a gradual transformation and upgrade process into a new center of the international metropolis from a traditional manufacturing area, which also acts as the core to both interlinks the east and west coasts of the Pearl River Estuary and enhances the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area. Sitting within the central green axis of central Bao'an where the urban bustle meets the bay's tranquility, Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park (the Park) integrates coastal leisure, cultural tourism, artistic experiences, and ecological workplaces to address the creation of "new urban coordinates of an international coastal city and a world-class b ay-side destination".
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio. Background and site: cluster design and a low-lying land without seeing Erhai Lake. The construction of the ecological corridor around Erhai Lake is an important measure for the regional governance of the west of Erhai Lake. The elimination of illegal buildings within 150 meters along the blue line of Erhai Lake has formed an ecological corridor in the west of the sea, alleviated the relationship between man and nature, and also provided an opportunity for tourists to approach and enjoy Erhai Lake. In order to better serve the people of the ecological corridor, the local government invited 10 well-known domestic architects to design the cluster of 20 service stations along the ecological corridor. 3andwich Design/He Wei Studio is responsible for the design of No. 5 and No. 6 service stations.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects. In an ever more connected world Architects, not Architecture supports the cultural exchange in the architecture community and connects architects on a personal level beyond borders. If you’ve missed out on it in recent times, here is the talk from Dong Gong, founder and design principal of Vector Architects, who is based in Shanghai, China.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Compact Market Voo Store / Bilge Kalfa Architecture

Manufacturers: BauBerlin, GastroArena, Hadler GmbH, Pierre Jeanneret, Royal Glass Berlin. Text description provided by the architects. Compact Market is a new space stocking archival pieces of Voo Store Berlin. The store is located in Oranienstraße which is a multi-layered district in Kreuzberg. The space with its depot which is almost 90sqm and neighbor to the Voo Store.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Sou Fujimoto Architects Unveils University Design in the Mountains of Japan

Sou Fujimoto Architects Unveils University Design in the Mountains of Japan. Sou Fujimoto Architects has unveiled its design for the Hida Takayama University, a new academic institute tucked in a small rural area of Japan. The project aims to revitalize the rural areas which are often overlooked, especially by academic institutes, and nurture the sense of community and appreciation of the rich culture provided by nature. The design features an organic-shaped structure inspired the surrounding landscape and a walkable roof. The university is set to open in 2024, and will be followed by 11 other regional learning centers across the country.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

China Dialogues

Since the mid-1990s, when China allowed its architects to practice independently from government-run design institutes, a new kind of architecture, distinguished by unique regional characteristics, has emerged. China Dialogues is a rigorously selected collection of insightful interviews that the book’s author Vladimir Belogolovsky has conducted with 21 leading Chinese architects during his extensive travels in China. At the time when so many buildings that are being built around the world are no longer rooted in their place and culture, the leading Chinese architects succeeded collectively in producing unique architectural body of work that could not be confused with any other regional school. The interviews are accompanied by over 120 photographs and drawings of beautifully executed projects built throughout China since early 2000s. China Dialogues opens up the thinking process of the country’s top architects, as they share their ideas, insights, intentions, and visions in unusually revealing and candid ways.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
China
ArchDaily

Spiral House in Berlin Proposes a New Residential Typology of Homogenous Living Spaces

Spiral House in Berlin Proposes a New Residential Typology of Homogenous Living Spaces. German architecture firm Meyer-Grohbruegge has proposed a new residential typology that "adds a dynamic spatial dimension to a small building gap and emphasizes physical experience in housing". The competition-winning design features a central spiral staircase that connects the entire structure together and offers residents a fluid and dynamic interior that merges the outdoors and indoors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
scottjosephorlando.com

Shanghai Lane

At Shanghai Lane it’s all about the soup dumplings. There are other things on the small menu of this quick-serve restaurant in west Orlando’s Chinatown mall at Westside Crossing, but it’s the soup dumplings that have fascinated most of the people who come here. Officially, they’re known as Nanxiang soup...
RESTAURANTS
yicaiglobal.com

China Mobile Gets Go-Ahead for USD8.7 Billion Shanghai Listing

(Yicai Global) Nov. 5 -- China Mobile has secured permission to go public on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market. The world’s biggest telecoms carrier by subscribers plans to raise CNY56 billion (USD8.7 billion). The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced the approval via its website yesterday. China Mobile plans to issue up...
TECHNOLOGY
ArchDaily

OH House / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Manufacturers: BO&CO., GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY, Kongo Industries Company Limited, Sankyo Tateyama, Solso, TOKYO CO., LTD, TOUYOUROZAI. Text description provided by the architects. This is a private house whose owner values ​​living with nature rather than living in a city, so here people can feel the four seasons in Japan and at the same time feels the signs of people and things.
WORLD
Branding Iron Online

Professor Li Li brings cross-cultural lessons to education

The academic culture of the US is something most of us take for granted, but to someone from another country, it can be quite unfamiliar or even inspiring. Dr. Li Li is an associate professor in the Communication and Journalism (COJO) department at the University of Wyoming, and a published communication researcher. Li has been at the university since 2012, but her journey as an educator began in China.
COLLEGES
ArchDaily

Lycka Amsterdam Apartments / Team Paul de Vroom + Sputnik

Lead Architects: Bert Karel Deuten, Paul de Vroom, Henk Bultstra. Text description provided by the architects. Within a couple of years, the area around the railway station Amsterdam Sloterdijk will undergo a tremendous transformation. Until now the area was a typical conventional business district with large office buildings. In the future, the area will transform into a mixed-use urban district with additional housing and leisure programs. The plot for our design is marked “Kavel O, blok 9B” and lies next to the elevated railway tracks called Hemboog. Kavel O will consist of 8 apartment buildings around a pocket park. In order to make the scale jump between the large office towers in the area to a housing scale, the urban planners of the City of Amsterdam introduced the term “woonloods” (housing-warehouse); A block with an intermediate scale and an industrial look.
VISUAL ART
Motor City Metro

Take a look at these homes for sale in Detroit

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come View this beautiful well manicured property. Curb appeal is second to none and ownership pride most definitely shows. This home is close to
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy