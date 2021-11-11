Shanghai Fish Mobile Station / TJAD Pro. Li Zhenyu Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Since its opening in August last year, Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park, a project that won the ASLA Honor Award (the highest landscape architecture prize in the United States) of the planning category awarded by the American Society of Landscape Architects, has become an Internet celebrity check-in place for Shenzhen citizens, with total visitor traffic reaching 199,000 people during the National Day Holiday this year. As the new generation of cultural tourism- a commercial complex project promoted by the OCT Group, the project is jointly designed by AUBE Conception in consortium with Laguarda.Low Architects (US) and SWA Group (US). Located in the geographic center of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the Greater Bay Area) and northwest of Shenzhen, Bao'an District has undergone a gradual transformation and upgrade process into a new center of the international metropolis from a traditional manufacturing area, which also acts as the core to both interlinks the east and west coasts of the Pearl River Estuary and enhances the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area. Sitting within the central green axis of central Bao'an where the urban bustle meets the bay's tranquility, Shenzhen Bao'an Waterfront Cultural Park (the Park) integrates coastal leisure, cultural tourism, artistic experiences, and ecological workplaces to address the creation of "new urban coordinates of an international coastal city and a world-class b ay-side destination".

