Albuquerque, NM

Behind the story: Larry Barker investigates health care sticker shock

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the second part of a series on medical billing practices, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker highlights a new practice in the metro area involving a medical group charging for the use of its facilities on both in-person and virtual or telephone visits. The $300 fee left one Albuquerque woman with questions after she only spoke to her doctor for just a few minutes.

Sticker shock: Medical bill hidden secrets

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently discussed the investigation in an extended interview with Larry Barker. Watch the video above for the complete conversation. Among the topics discussed: how Larry began investigating the story, how many other people this has happened to in the Albuquerque area, and what customers should do if facing a similar situation.

