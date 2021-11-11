Indonesian tech firm GoTo secures over $1.3 bln in first close of pre-IPO funding
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, GoTo Group, said in a statement on Thursday that it had secured more than $1.3 billion in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising, backed by investors including Fidelity International, Google and Tencent. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
PSTAKE assured that the protocol and its stakeholders will benefit from the invaluable expertise of its “multi-faceted” investors. Persistence ecosystem project pSTAKE announced that it raised $10 million in a recent strategic funding round. While announcing the closure of the $10 million funding round on the 16th of November, pSTAKE said it would use the fresh funds to bootstrap its flourishing liquid staking protocol. According to the liquid staking protocol, pSTAKE is a solution to the challenges of PoS staking. Also, the protocol is to give end-users an improved experience to influence mass adoption.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday it agreed to sell a roughly 5% interest in its U.S. based reinsurance and insurance unit Odyssey Group Holdings Inc. for $900 million to Canadian pension funds CPPIB Credit Investments and OMERS. The buyers will acquire 100% of a new series of securities that represent the stake in Odyssey Group Holdings. Fairfax will retain flexibility to repurchase the interests of OMERS and CPPIB Credit Investments in Odyssey Group over time. Fairfax also announced an offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $1 billion of its subordinate voting shares from shareholders for cash. The offer will be in the form of a modified Dutch auction at a prices range from $425 to $500 per share. Fairfax Financial shares rose 2% in premarket trades.
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Country Garden Services , the property management unit of China’s top developer Country Garden, is selling 150 million new shares at HK$53.35 ($6.85) each on Thursday to raise $1.03 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The number of shares represents 4.5%...
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude, a staple grade for top importer China, slumped by about $2 a barrel after hitting their highest in nearly two years earlier this week, trade sources said on Thursday. Russian producer Surgutneftegaz sold three January-loading at premiums of between...
(Reuters) - Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand’s baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian rupee, Philippine...
SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Korea has received a request from the United States to release oil reserves in response to rising oil prices, an official at South Korea’s industry ministry said on Thursday. “We are thoroughly reviewing the U.S. request, but we do not release oil reserves because...
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares eased on Thursday, with cyclicals and oil companies leading losses, after Wall Street’s rally took a breather on worries about inflation. By 0205 GMT, the Nikkei share average lost 0.69% to 29,484.82 while the broader Topix shed 0.44% to 2,029.37. The setback came...
BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, helped by banks and metal stocks, while investors focused on digital payments company Paytm’s stock market listing later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.25% to 17,943.65 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.26% to...
Investor demand is behind Invesco's new sustainably focused additions to its innovation suite, its head of ETFs says. With the firm's popular QQQ ETF crossing $200 billion in assets in the last month, its newest products aim to seize on two hot themes: tech and environmental, social and governance investing.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley say there's scope for luxury goods to sell as well virtually as they do physically -- and say the market could be as large as €50 billion, or $57 billion at current exchange rates, by 2030. That could lift revenue by more than 10%, and industry earnings before interest and tax by 25%.
Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. Evergrande has since scrambled to sell assets to raise cash.
NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Paytm (PAYT.NS) were indicated 9.3% below their IPO price in pre-market trade - a level which would value the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around 1.26 trillion rupees ($17 billion) after it completed India's biggest-ever IPO. They were indicated at 1,950...
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, dragged by Tencent and Meituan ahead of earnings amid regulatory concerns, while China shares were lower led by media and healthcare firms. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4%, to 25,305.07 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index...
* Thai baht strongest since Sept. 8 * S.Korean shares down for third day * Indonesia, Philippine c.banks' policy review later in the day By Arundhati Dutta Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak, pausing for breath after a recent rally and amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start unwinding its pandemic-era monetary policy. The Thai baht led gains with a 0.3% jump, and was at its strongest in over two months. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed 0.2% each. The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. Investors were also eyeing policy reviews from the Indonesian and Philippine central banks later in the day, where both are expected to hold interest rates to aid their countries' economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed rates by 150 basis points and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has cut rates by 200 basis points. "Expect elevated price pressures compounded by peso depreciation and gradually improving growth profile to push the BSP to begin the process of withdrawing accommodative stance late in first-quarter of 2022," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, in a note. "Bank Indonesia (will stay) accommodative for longer... with inflationary pressures relatively contained and Indonesian rupiah depreciation risks manageable, we expect BI to start normalising policy in (the) second half of 2022," he added. Emerging currencies were also helped by comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Wednesday, who reiterated that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme. "The primary narrative surrounding the Fed is still about the tapering ending earlier than expected and/or the hiking pace (being) faster than expected," OCBC analysts said in a note. The region's stock markets were mixed, with shares in Indonesia shedding 0.7%, while Taiwan stocks added 0.3% Thai stocks rose 0.3%, even as the country's central bank governor said Thailand's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise. Shares in South Korea extended losses to a third session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.581% **Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.428% **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan +0.02 -9.48 <.N2 -0.79 7.32 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.03 +2.39 <.SS -0.13 1.72 S> EC> India +0.00 -1.62 <.NS -0.20 27.76 EI> Indones +0.09 -1.31 <.JK -0.68 10.89 ia SE> Malaysi -0.06 -3.82 <.KL -0.24 -6.50 a SE> Philipp +0.16 -4.46 <.PS -0.51 2.42 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.17 -7.99 <.KS -0.11 2.98 C> 11> Singapo -0.05 -2.60 <.ST 0.05 13.73 re I> Taiwan +0.09 +2.49 <.TW 0.33 20.97 II> Thailan +0.31 -8.13 <.SE 0.17 13.66 d TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Plans by Korea's SK Hynix (000660.KS) to overhaul a huge facility in China so it can make memory chips more efficiently are in jeopardy, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, because U.S. officials do not want advanced equipment used in the process to enter into China.
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s economic stimulus package will likely require fiscal spending of around 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion) due to huge amounts of cash payouts, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The amount would be much bigger than the roughly 30-40 trillion yen expected by markets.
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group (0136.HK) to raise HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), as the cash-strapped developer boosts efforts to avoid a debilitating default on its debts. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, said...
OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Competition Authority (NCA) rejected on Tuesday Norwegian bank DNB’s plan to buy online rival Sbanken as the deal would hurt customers in the mutual fund market, the two banks said in a statement. The decision was in line with the NCA's preliminary findings here...
