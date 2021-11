Although staying within record highs on Wednesday due to upbeat earnings reports and solid US economic data, the local market closed flat. Trade was subdued as investors digested the local inflation rate which remained unchanged at 5%, retail sales figures (up to 5.1% m/m and 2.1% y/y) and waited for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to release its repo rate. The rising price pressures have economists in two camps about today’s SARB meeting – some leaning towards an increase of 25 basis points, while others expect it to be left unchanged at 3.5%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO