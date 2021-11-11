CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

First lawsuit filed in deadly shooting on New Mexico film set

By Jami Seymore
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etgif_0ctCigA800

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first lawsuit was filed Wednesday related to the deadly shooting on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ , in what could be the first of many. Serge Svetnoy was right next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and says he held her as she was dying. He says he’s filing suit so an incident like this never happens on a film set again.

Related Coverage

“He held her in his arms, blood on his hands while she laid dying on the set, waiting for help,” said Gary Dordick, an attorney representing Svetnoy. “Serge Svetnoy knows better than anyone that that senseless tragedy could have and should have been avoided.”

It’s one of the last memories Svetnoy had of his friend Hutchins before she died on the Santa Fe set of ‘Rust’ last month. Svetnoy, the film’s chief lighting technician, says he was so close, one of the bullet fragments hit him in the face. The two had worked on nine films together over the last few years.

“I still cannot believe that she’s not longer with us,” said Svetnoy, during a press conference . Now, he’s suing the production company and a number of those involved in the production, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was in charge of the weapons on set, and producer and actor Alec Baldwin , who fired the shot that killed Hutchins.

“These producers and production companies, mega-millionaires, need to put the safety of people before profits,” said Dordick. “This lawsuit is to make these kinds of unsafe conditions that have happened too much on movie sets, stop now.”

Dordick says Baldwin’s actions that day were reckless, no matter who was responsible for the set’s weapons. However, he says it was not the first issue Svetnoy saw on set.

“Alec Baldwin was sued for punitive damages because when a gun, a real gun was given to him on the set, he assumed it was safe. He took a gun, loaded with a bullet, pointed it at human beings and pulled the trigger and shot the bullet that killed people and seriously injured others. That conduct is reckless,” said Dordick. “He did not see first-hand recreational shooting but he saw first-hand, weapons being left laying around, unattended, in the dirt, and left unsupervised.”

Just days after the shooting, Baldwin praised the film’s crew. “We were a very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and this horrible event happened,” Baldwin told reporters.

Though the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles where many of the defendants live, attorneys say they could seek jurisdiction here in New Mexico. A dollar amount was not listed in the lawsuit and attorneys say it’s not about money — it’s to put pressure on producers to prioritize safety over profits.

“I did not blame and still do not blame just a person,” said Svetnoy. “Especially, no one person.”

Wednesday evening, Albuquerque-based attorney Jason Bowles , representing the set’s armorer, Gutierrez-Reed, released a statement, reiterating their claim on Wednesday that the shooting was sabotage and Gutierrez-Reed is being framed. Also, the Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies sat down with Good Morning America , saying there is no proof of sabotage. KRQE News 13 reached out to her office for comment but did not hear back.

“Yesterday, we met with the Santa Fe County Deputy Sheriffs and Hannah continued to cooperate and provided a full interview. Information is coming out that needs to be fully investigated and considered by the District Attorney. We eagerly await the FBI’s investigation as well and we are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the “dummies” box, and who put them in there. We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed. We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived. The truth finding process demands that the District Attorney and FBI run down all of the evidence, including the nature of those live rounds. This morning we offered to share additional, critical information with the Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting their response on the sharing of information.”

Jason Bowles, attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

7 charged with murder in beating of jail inmate in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven inmates are charged with murdering another at the San Miguel Detention Center. Conrad Atencio, Pierre Lovato, Dathian Garcia, Devin Morales, Daniel Magallanes, Nathan Pacheco and Joaquin Richardson are charged with the death of Eric Vigil. Vigil was found unresponsive on November 1 and other inmates claimed he had fallen. Investigators […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial thief loses latest court fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial thief who was trying to get out of her latest charge using the arrests of two officers involved has lost her fight in court. Jennifer Christensen‘s latest case involves her allegedly fleeing from Albuquerque Police officers in a stolen car in October 2020. She’s the same woman, who in 2016, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Officials seek information in fatal South Valley hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit is seeking help from the public in regards to a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 11:35 P.M. at the intersection of Arenal Rd. and Tapia Blvd. Investigators are looking for a small, black 4-door car that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29. Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on […]
TAOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KRQE News 13

Man charged in Jacqueline Vigil murder now at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Luis Talamantes Romero is charged with shooting and killing Jacqueline Vigil in her own driveway during an attempted robbery in November 2019. Related coverage Luis Talamantes Romero will be sentenced in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman left concerned over mother’s cremated remains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Theresa Ruta lives in Norton, Massachusetts and when her mother passed away last year in Rio Rancho, she had her cremated. She then wanted to create a memento from her mother’s ashes. When she contacted the Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque where her mother was cremated, she got quite a surprise in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi
KRQE News 13

APD: Pedestrian crossing intersection from median appears to be cause of crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian was transported to UNMH following a crash on Tuesday evening in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Eubank Blvd. and Indian School Rd. that happened just after 8 p.m. Authorities say that an investigation revealed that a white Dodge […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Who will cash in on recreational marijuana in New Mexico?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hands down, it’s been one of New Mexico’s most controversial issues. This spring state lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana and on April 12, the governor made it official. “I hereby sign House Bill 2. Recreational adult-use cannabis is now the law of the land,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the bill signing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Film Office offering free production assistant boot camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is working to get more people into the film industry. The film office announced a new series of online production assistant boot camps.  The free one-day boot camp takes place online and will run from November 2021 through April 2022. It will prepare New Mexicans to immediately begin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Police seek tips in Uptown armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in an armed robbery that happened in northeast Albuquerque. Crime Stoppers reports police responded to the area of Louisiana Blvd. and America’s Parkway near Uptown on Oct. 29, 2021. Authorities say the victims were walking through a parking lot when a man approached […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy