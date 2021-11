The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth on Tuesday, as we are hanging about the $81 level. It is worth noting that the $80 level has offered a significant amount of support, and it appears that the 50-day EMA sits just below there in order to find quite a bit of support as well. Ultimately, the crude oil market has been bullish for quite some time, and I think that will continue to be the case going forward.

