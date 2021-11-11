Shawnee Fort DAR seeks wreath donations for Hanover Green Cemetery

Kaitlyn Pegarella, of Hanover/Nanticoke Girl Scout Troop 30861, places a wreath at a veteran’s grave at Hanover Green Cemetery in Hanover Township during Wreaths Across America Day in 2019. This year’s ceremony will be held on Dec. 18. Times Leader file photo

HANOVER TWP. — It has become a beloved local tradition.

Members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, are again looking for donors to sponsor wreaths for the graves of veterans buried in Hanover Green Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day, which will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 this year.

“We’ve turned out in the rain, the snow, for a few hours to place the wreaths,” chapter member Kathleen Smith said. “And that is nothing compared to what they sacrificed for all of us.”

Hanover Green Cemetery was founded June 9, 1776. Among those whose remains rest beneath the cemetery’s rolling green hills are more than 1,600 people who served in America’s armed forces from the American Revolution to the modern era.

As part of the event, there also will be ceremonial wreaths laid in honor of the nation’s uniformed branches. Again this year, Johanna Johnson and Jeff Whitney, from Scranton will lay the wreath honoring the U.S. Marine Corps. They are the mother and stepfather of Larry Johnson, a Marine who was tragically killed in action at the age of 19.

The chapter’s goal this year is to find sponsors for at least 600 wreaths — they’re $15 each — and to help place them on graves on the day of the ceremony. In order to have enough time for the wreaths to be purchased and shipped, organizers are encouraging donors to get their pledges in by Thanksgiving.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies each December at more than 1,600 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad, according to the nonprofit group’s website. There is no cost for groups to participate, except for obtaining wreaths. In 2020, 59 Pennsylvania DAR chapters sponsored and participated in placing over 4,500 wreaths across Pennsylvania in various cemeteries.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter already has obtained several substantial donations — including from Mission BBQ, the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club Chapter V, and the Patriotic Club at Holy Redeemer High School — but more are needed, Smith said.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or sponsor a wreath for Hanover Green can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/hanovergreenwreaths. Interested donors also may call Smith at 570-704-9809.