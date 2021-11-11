CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tradehome Shoes makes 600-sock donation to La Crosse Family and Children’s Center

By Leah Rivard
 6 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local shoe store is filling a big need of local families.

Tradehome Shoes donated 600 pairs of socks to the Family and Children’s Center on Wednesday.

For every bundle of socks customers bought, Tradehome donates a bundle.

The socks will go to individuals and families who are homeless or economically challenged.

The donation comes just in time for the changing season.

“Winter’s coming up and to keep one’s feet warm and dry, these socks will go a long way,” said Tita Yutuc, the president and CEO of the center.

The socks will be given as part of their holiday gifts to those in need.

